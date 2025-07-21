Handyman shares simple fix for slow-to-drain sink: 'Thank you so much'

"I literally just fixed my sink because of this video!"

No one wants a clogged sink, but even fewer people want to pay a fortune to fix one.

While it may seem easy to use some expensive cleaning tool or product to fix the problem, this TikTok user offers a cheap, easy life hack for getting rid of a clogged sink without having to dig deep in your pockets.

The scoop

TikTok user mechanic (@mechanicallyincleyend) shared a short video outlining a simple solution to a common household problem: a clogged sink. In the video, a client called him over for a clogged sink, and he was able to immediately assess the issue by jiggling the stopper.

He claims this is most likely due to the stopper being covered in gunk and dirt that has built up over time, preventing it from flowing properly.

To circumvent this, he simply removes the nut at the bottom of the drainage pipe below the sink, allowing him to pull out the stopper and clean it manually. He makes sure to clarify that you should never drain this gunk into the sink by turning on the faucet, and instead, dump it directly into the trash.

While he shows how to put the stopper back in after cleaning, he recommends not using it at all and instead replacing it with a screen after placing the nut back in to prevent stopper buildup from clogging your sink altogether.

This, of course, depends on what you may need to fill up your tank fully for, so this step is optional depending on the needs of your household.

How it's helping

The reason this hack is helpful is that it offers a solution to a common household problem that anyone can carry out without the need for an expensive plumbing professional or harmful cleaning agents that contain chemicals.

Common household cleaners like Drano, for example, can actually damage your pipes if used too often.

That's why hacks like these, combined with investment in natural cleaning products, can help you save up to $90 a year or more while cleaning your home, while also reducing plastic usage by avoiding harmful cleaning products.

Luckily, several homeowners have shared their solutions for creating natural cleaning products to use throughout their homes, such as this one who combined baking soda with a non-toxic soap to produce a stain-fighting agent, or this one who found a safe hack for cleaning stainless steel pans.

What everyone's saying

Users agreed that the hack was a simple and effective way to clean out a clogged drain, with some even questioning the need to call for assistance at all because of how simple it is.

"Who calls a plumber for that lol. I figured that out myself as a kid," one user wrote.

Some were more vocal than others, but all were in agreement that this hack is an easy solution that anyone can use to keep their drain clear.

"I literally just fixed my sink because of this video!! Thank you so much," wrote another user.

