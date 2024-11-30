Homeowner seeks advice after discovering invasive pest sucking the life out of their tree: 'Should I pull this off?'

Climbing vines: Are they an attractive addition to your trees or an invasive nuisance to your yard?

It's a fair question, and in reality, both answers can be true at the same time, which is why the arbor enthusiasts on Reddit's r/arborists couldn't seem to agree when a user reached out to them about the ivy growth on their tree.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The title of the post was simply "Should I pull this off my tree?" with an accompanying image of a tree being overtaken by what appears to be a healthy amount of English ivy.

The average response was a simple "yes" with some basic instructions on ivy removal, but the general consensus on just how bad ivy is for a tree seemed rather mixed.

"Ivy is harmless to the tree," one user stated plainly, while another implored the OP to remove the ivy and "Save the tree."

The internet can be a confusing place.

The truth is that ivy may not directly destroy a tree in a parasitic fashion, and it may even look quite lovely, but it can compete for nutrients, block sunlight, invite pests and diseases, and cause undue stress on the tree's branches. It's also a rugged, invasive, aggressive plant that can be difficult to get rid of. So, yes, the OP should probably pull that ivy off their tree.

If you're interested in imbuing your yard with the natural look that ivy offers, only without the headaches associated with it, then you should consider rewilding it with native plants or upgrading to a natural lawn with clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping.

Even just partially rewilding or upgrading to a natural lawn can save both time and money on lawn maintenance and lower your water bill. Not only that, but native lawns create ideal conditions for the pollinators that protect our food supply. It's a win-win for you and the entire ecosystem.

If you ever feel tempted to include ivy in your landscaping efforts, you may want to refer to the comments on the OP's post.

"Ivy is a beast just did a removal of some," one user said, while another warned, "Ivy is pretty but horrifically invasive."

