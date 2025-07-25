  • Home Home

Home care expert shares essential advice to protect your sink from clogs and foul odors: 'This is so helpful'

You also don't need a lot of products to get this done.

by Michelle Rochniak
Photo Credit: TikTok

Did you know that cleaning the pipes under your sinks can save you money and keep your home healthier? No plumbing experience is required to do this hack either.

The scoop

A home care expert on TikTok (@weeklyhomecheck) shares how you can easily prevent clogs and foul odors in your sink.

If you've never cleaned your P-trap before… this is your sign. It's a quick job that can prevent clogs, odors, and plumbing problems down the line.

In the video, this person demonstrates how to clean the P-trap, which is the U-shaped pipe under your sink. After putting a bucket under the pipes, unscrew the slip nuts. Empty out the buildup in the P-trap into your bucket.

Then, take the P-trap to another sink and scrub the inside with a little bit of vinegar. Once that's done, reattach it and run the water for 30 seconds to ensure there are no leaks.

They recommend cleaning out the P-trap once a year to remove grease, hair, and other buildup. The P-trap also prevents sewer gases from entering your home, so it must function properly.

How it's helping

By keeping your sink clean, you can save yourself time and money. You'll also reduce your chance of having a huge headache because your sink broke.

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

You also don't need a lot of products to accomplish this. As the TikToker said, vinegar is the only cleaning agent you need.

Using household products to clean things around you can save you both time and money. Baking soda does a lot of heavy lifting, and lemons can pack a punch. By not buying cleaning products, you can also reduce your plastic waste.

Another great reason to switch is to avoid volatile organic compounds. Many commercial cleaners have VOCs in them, and VOCs can increase your chances of having asthma or other respiratory issues. If you have to use them, fragrance-free options sometimes have lower levels.

Regardless, natural cleaning can work wonders on your home, and your wallet will thank you.

What everyone's saying

Several TikTok users appreciated the OP's cleaning reminder.

"Omg thank you! This is so helpful!" said one person.

Another TikToker commented, "Your awesome bro thank you."

"Love your videos!!" a third TikTok user said.

