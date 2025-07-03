Home expert reveals essential but overlooked maintenance tip for key appliance: 'This answers all the questions I had'

TikTok users were grateful for the tip.

One video shines a light on a simple, quick, and surprisingly impactful task: cleaning your air purifier's pre-filter.

The scoop

In a helpful TikTok clip, Weekly Home Check (@weeklyhomecheck) walks viewers through how to look after your air purifier.

"Many air purifiers have multiple filters. There's a pre-filter as well as the main filter," the creator explains in the video.

He recommends cleaning the pre-filter every two to four weeks, especially for pet owners.

You can usually do this by vacuuming or rinsing it with warm water, while the main filter typically isn't washable and should be replaced annually.

This tip is part of Weekly Home Check's series of bite-sized home maintenance reminders, simple actions that make a big difference over time.

How it's helping

Keeping indoor air clean is more important than ever, especially if you share your space with furry friends.

Cleaning the pre-filter boosts your purifier's performance, helping it trap more pet hair, dust, and dander before they reach the main filter.

That's great news if you or your family members deal with allergies or asthma, as cleaner air can mean easier breathing and fewer symptoms.

A well-maintained purifier also doesn't have to work as hard, which means it lasts longer and runs more efficiently.

That can lead to lower energy bills, fewer pricey filter replacements, and savings that add up month after month.

Making smart upgrades and weatherizing your home can reduce harmful pollution and keep more machines out of landfills, which supports a cleaner, healthier environment.

Installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack, as it can bring your cost of energy down to nearly $0.

EnergySage offers a free tool to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on installations.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users were grateful for the tip.

"Thank you! This answers all the questions I had — I just got some air purifiers for my home," one commenter wrote.

Another viewer asked about vacuuming the main filter. Weekly Home Check replied, "It doesn't hurt."

