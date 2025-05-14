  • Home Home

Frustrated homeowner searches for unbiased stove reviews after breaking outdated model: 'I just want to clean ... without having to take it apart'

"They love it."

by Leslie Sattler
"They love it."

Photo Credit: iStock

Fed up with the smell, mess, and hassle of your gas stove? Homeowners are switching to cleaner, more efficient induction stoves that offer a better cooking experience and easier maintenance.

The scoop

A Reddit user in the r/askportland community shared their frustration with their gas stove, describing how they might have broken it while cleaning and that they were ready to switch to induction.

"I love to cook and the gas stove is driving me nuts," the original poster explained. "The smell is yuck and it's a bitch to clean. The nooks and crannies under the grates are such a pain. I just want to clean my stove with a few wipes without having to take it apart."

Induction technology uses electromagnetic fields to heat pans directly, meaning no more awkward grates to clean around or under and no more lingering gas smell in your kitchen.

How it's helping

The biggest benefit of switching to induction may be the dramatically improved cooking experience and simplified cleaning process. Many homeowners report that induction stoves offer more precise temperature control and expedient cooking times than their gas counterparts.

Induction stoves also run on electricity rather than natural gas, eliminating indoor air pollution that can contribute to respiratory issues, especially in children.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you can get up to 30% off an induction range's cost. Plug-in induction burners are excellent options if you rent your home or can't afford a kitchen renovation. They're relatively cheap, starting at only $50.

IRA rebates may not be available forever, however. President Donald Trump has said he wants to eliminate the subsidies to reduce federal spending, which means taking advantage of the incentives sooner rather than later could be worth thousands of dollars. Major changes to the IRA would require a congressional act.

What everyone's saying

The response from Redditors was overwhelmingly positive.

"Some clients of mine bought one. They love it," one commenter shared. "They said it boils water faster than their electric kettle, and they got a rebate from the power company. Plus they can cook when the power goes out."

What factor would make you most likely to get an induction stove?

Energy savings 💰

Faster cook time ⏱️

Cleaner air when cooking 😷

Government incentives 🇺🇸

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Another person raved: "Got an induction stove. ... So far, it has been great. ... We really love it and hope to have it for a long time."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x