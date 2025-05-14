Frustrated homeowner searches for unbiased stove reviews after breaking outdated model: 'I just want to clean ... without having to take it apart'

Fed up with the smell, mess, and hassle of your gas stove? Homeowners are switching to cleaner, more efficient induction stoves that offer a better cooking experience and easier maintenance.

The scoop

A Reddit user in the r/askportland community shared their frustration with their gas stove, describing how they might have broken it while cleaning and that they were ready to switch to induction.

"I love to cook and the gas stove is driving me nuts," the original poster explained. "The smell is yuck and it's a bitch to clean. The nooks and crannies under the grates are such a pain. I just want to clean my stove with a few wipes without having to take it apart."

Induction technology uses electromagnetic fields to heat pans directly, meaning no more awkward grates to clean around or under and no more lingering gas smell in your kitchen.

How it's helping

The biggest benefit of switching to induction may be the dramatically improved cooking experience and simplified cleaning process. Many homeowners report that induction stoves offer more precise temperature control and expedient cooking times than their gas counterparts.

Induction stoves also run on electricity rather than natural gas, eliminating indoor air pollution that can contribute to respiratory issues, especially in children.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you can get up to 30% off an induction range's cost. Plug-in induction burners are excellent options if you rent your home or can't afford a kitchen renovation. They're relatively cheap, starting at only $50.

IRA rebates may not be available forever, however. President Donald Trump has said he wants to eliminate the subsidies to reduce federal spending, which means taking advantage of the incentives sooner rather than later could be worth thousands of dollars. Major changes to the IRA would require a congressional act.

What everyone's saying

The response from Redditors was overwhelmingly positive.

"Some clients of mine bought one. They love it," one commenter shared. "They said it boils water faster than their electric kettle, and they got a rebate from the power company. Plus they can cook when the power goes out."

Another person raved: "Got an induction stove. ... So far, it has been great. ... We really love it and hope to have it for a long time."

