Woman shares simple method to cut unnecessary expense from beauty routine: 'These have saved me so much money'

Makeup wipes are essential for many people who wear makeup. Unfortunately, what wipes add in convenience, they lack in kindness to the environment, as almost all of them are made with some form of plastic.

For those wanting an eco-friendly solution to makeup removal, one TikToker has just the replacement to incorporate into your makeup routine.

The scoop

Hailey Alexandria (@ugcbyhaileyalexandria) shared her best tips on how to clean reusable makeup pads so you don't have to buy wipes or cotton pads ever again.

"I refuse to use disposable makeup wipes because it is such a waste," she said. "I start with one pump of laundry soap in warm water, and then I massage it in. I do this for about five minutes. I use all eco-friendly and non-toxic laundry products, especially because I'm putting this on my face.

"Then [I drain the water and] fill it up [again] with warm water and do one more massage for about five minutes, [wring] it out, and put it aside just to get all of that excess dirt and soap off. Then I'm going to lay them out flat on a towel on my counter and let them dry overnight."

In the video, the creator washes the pads by hand, and all the used makeup comes off into the sink. Between washes, she cleans the sink with a non-toxic stain remover to avoid dirty water for her second wash.

How it's helping

Makeup wipes are designed to be used once and are often used daily, or more frequently, by consumers, which means they are repeatedly discarded. If they are flushed down drains, makeup wipes, cleaning wipes, and baby wipes cause blockages called "fatbergs," major clogs that lead to leaks, breakages, and spills in communities.

Billions of non-compostable wipes are discarded every year, according to Droid Wipes, and they end up in landfills, where they leak chemicals into soil, air, and water. When the wipes end up in waterways, animals confuse them for food, which can obstruct their digestive tracts.

Makeup wipes are also expensive. Most brands charge around $12 for a month's supply. If all consumers replaced their wipes with reusable makeup pads, they would pay roughly the same amount, but the sustainable choice would last for years.

What everyone's saying

The audience was excited to share in the creator's success, and some people were already fans of the product.

"Girl, these have saved me so much money, and [I'm] already planning on getting more," one user shared.

"I just fill it up and do face wash and scrub, then rinse them with cold water and let them dry," another commented.

