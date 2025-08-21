Homeowner shares simple method to keep key kitchen appliance working smoothly: 'This trick is a game-changer'

A handy TikToker showed people a simple way to clean their kitchen's range hood filter so it works more efficiently.

The scoop

Ken Long (@ken.c.long) posted a 10-second video tutorial on how to get the grease off range hood filters above a stove.

He explained that the "easiest way to clean your filters" is to simply remove them and rinse with boiling water.

To get this done, all you need is hot water. First, remove the filters from your range hood. Ken puts his in the sink. Next, boil water, either in a kettle or a pot. Once it's boiling, pour the water over the dirty filter. Be sure to hit every inch of the screen to get all the grease off.

How it's helping

One person commented on the video, saying, "I just buy a new one."

This illustrates how beneficial this five-minute hack is. Instead of wasting money on a new filter and spending time shopping for it, you can just rinse your current one off.

Some people might forget to clean their range hood filter, or maybe not even realize they need to. But leaving it dirty reduces your home's air quality and ventilation, and it may even pose a fire hazard.

It could also increase your utility bill, since your ventilation fan has to work harder to keep air flowing.

As Ken's caption stated, "Your range hood filters get caked with grease and need to be cleaned for them to work efficiently."

Taking a few minutes to boil water and rinse off your existing filter can save you money and improve your home's health. At the same time, you'll help to reduce your household's energy use, which helps mitigate pollution.

What everyone's saying

Other TikTokers appreciated Ken's advice, and many expressed the importance of a clean filter.

One person wrote, "This trick is a game-changer for keeping the kitchen fresh and clean."

Someone else shared their strategy, saying, "I don't understand why people just don't put their filters in the dishwasher. I've been doing it for years."

