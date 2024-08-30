Woman reveals how to easily disinfect your loofah with just one ingredient: 'A breeding ground for bacteria'

Loofahs are a convenient way to clean and exfoliate in the shower, but to help them last longer, one TikToker shows us how to disinfect them.

The scoop

Charlie (@lifebeforeplastic) posts "realistic sustainability" content on her account, sharing tips such as swapping out your plastic sponge for a natural one. In one clip, she shows followers her favorite method for cleaning a loofah, saying, "Did you know that loofahs can be a breeding ground for bacteria?"

To clean your loofah, you will only need a bowl, hot water, and baking soda. Start by boiling some water to get it nice and hot. Next, mix one tablespoon of baking soda with one cup of water in your bowl. Toss in your loofah and leave it for around 15 minutes. In the clip, Charlie submerges her loofah with a spoon — don't forget the water will be very hot. Finally, remove your loofah, give it a rinse, and let it dry completely before using it again.

Now your loofah should be good and new and ready to get you squeaky clean.

How it's working

This tip will help keep you clean and healthy and extend the life of your loofah. Especially if you have a plastic loofah, keeping it out of a landfill as long as possible is the best way to lower its impact.

Using natural and cheap cleaning products such as baking soda will keep your home clean and your wallet full. Baking soda can be used to clean everything from tools to kitchenware. Keeping this affordable ingredient on hand could help you save close to $100 a year on cleaning supplies.

If you want to take your eco-friendly choice a step further, you can swap out your plastic loofah for a natural one or even grow your own. Sea wool sponges are a great alternative and can last much longer than plastic ones. If you are a gardener, there is a plant called luffa that you can grow to make your own scrubbers or shower sponges.

What people are saying

Commenters were happy to learn this cleaning tip. "Thank you for the tip," one person said. "Really helped."

"How often [do] you clean your loofah?" another commenter asked. Charlie responded, "Rinse after every use and I do this deep clean once a month."

