Massive government incentives for solar panels could soon disappear — you could be leaving up to $10,000 on the table

Clean energy shoppers might want to expedite their plans for home upgrades.

A recent Instagram video from the clean energy shopping tool EnergySage explains how federal incentives for solar panels, heat pumps, and other money-saving installations could change this year.

The scoop

EnergySage (@energysage_official) breaks down potential shifts in clean energy tax breaks after the 2024 election. Its research suggests that while a complete removal of incentives is unlikely, some benefits might be reduced or end sooner than planned.

"In September, Trump vowed to rescind all unspent funds under the Inflation Reduction Act. Now with Republicans holding a majority of the House and Senate, that's not off the table for 2025," EnergySage explains in its informative update.

How it's helping

Moving quickly on home upgrades could save you up to $10,000 through current federal tax credits. Right now, homeowners can get back 30% of the costs for solar panels, battery storage, and heat pumps.

The timing is perfect for solar installation. Panel prices have dropped to record lows, interest rates recently decreased, and the current incentives make the switch more affordable than ever. By making simple updates to home energy systems, Americans can reduce their monthly bills while cutting pollution from their houses.

Going solar stands out as one of the most intelligent ways to cut energy costs and reduce your home's pollution. EnergySage offers free tools to help homeowners get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes from local installers.

What everyone's saying

Social media users are taking notice of this money-saving opportunity. "Wow, I didn't know this! Thanks for the informative update," writes one viewer, echoing the response of many who plan to look into clean energy upgrades before potential changes take effect.

The clear message from energy experts and homeowners alike: Don't wait to explore clean energy upgrades if you want to lock in the best savings. With multiple factors making now an ideal time to switch, many Americans are choosing to act quickly on home improvements that can benefit their wallets and their communities.

