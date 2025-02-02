  • Home Home

Massive government incentives for solar panels could soon disappear — you could be leaving up to $10,000 on the table

The timing is perfect for solar installation.

by Leslie Sattler
The timing is perfect for solar installation.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Clean energy shoppers might want to expedite their plans for home upgrades.

A recent Instagram video from the clean energy shopping tool EnergySage explains how federal incentives for solar panels, heat pumps, and other money-saving installations could change this year.

The scoop

EnergySage (@energysage_official) breaks down potential shifts in clean energy tax breaks after the 2024 election. Its research suggests that while a complete removal of incentives is unlikely, some benefits might be reduced or end sooner than planned.

"In September, Trump vowed to rescind all unspent funds under the Inflation Reduction Act. Now with Republicans holding a majority of the House and Senate, that's not off the table for 2025," EnergySage explains in its informative update.

How it's helping

Moving quickly on home upgrades could save you up to $10,000 through current federal tax credits. Right now, homeowners can get back 30% of the costs for solar panels, battery storage, and heat pumps.

The timing is perfect for solar installation. Panel prices have dropped to record lows, interest rates recently decreased, and the current incentives make the switch more affordable than ever. By making simple updates to home energy systems, Americans can reduce their monthly bills while cutting pollution from their houses.

Watch now: Here's why your morning cup of coffee might be at risk

Going solar stands out as one of the most intelligent ways to cut energy costs and reduce your home's pollution. EnergySage offers free tools to help homeowners get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes from local installers.

What everyone's saying

Social media users are taking notice of this money-saving opportunity. "Wow, I didn't know this! Thanks for the informative update," writes one viewer, echoing the response of many who plan to look into clean energy upgrades before potential changes take effect.

The clear message from energy experts and homeowners alike: Don't wait to explore clean energy upgrades if you want to lock in the best savings. With multiple factors making now an ideal time to switch, many Americans are choosing to act quickly on home improvements that can benefit their wallets and their communities.

Which of these factors is the biggest obstacle preventing you from getting solar panels?

The upfront cost 💰

The way they look 🙈

Not sure where to start 🤔

No concerns here! 😄

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x