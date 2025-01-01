The government is giving homeowners in this region $3,500 for high-tech home renovations — here's how to maximize savings

The city of Ann Arbor, home to the University of Michigan, is now offering residents financial incentives to switch to clean energy, MLive reported. The plan, which has been in consideration since 2022, was approved recently thanks to a unanimous City Council vote.

The incentives will range from $100 to $3,500 rebates and can be claimed by residents who do things such as installing rooftop solar panels, home battery systems, air-source heat pumps, electric heat-pump water heaters, or buying an electric bike.

The largest amount of money you can claim for a single installation — $3,500 — will be given to income-qualified residents who install an air-source heat pump. Residents who install a heat pump but make more than $100,400 annually for a single-person household (or $114,800 for a two-person household, $129,200 for a three-person household, etc.) can claim $2,500.

A heat pump is a type of heating and cooling system for your home that is super efficient — much more so than traditional HVAC systems. Heat pumps work by using electricity to transfer thermal energy — effectively moving heat from the ground into your home, or vice versa. Since they work by transferring heat instead of creating it, they are able to operate much less wastefully than other heating and cooling methods.

The program has allotted $4.25 million to be distributed over two years — so if you happen to live in Ann Arbor and this is the first you're hearing about it, get in there while supplies last. The program is being run by Elevate Energy, a Chicago-based nonprofit.

Even if you don't live in Ann Arbor, it's possible to claim financial incentives for switching to clean energy alternatives through rebates offered via the Inflation Reduction Act. Rewiring America has free tools to help residents find contractors and navigate the benefits.

Based on comments made by the incoming presidential administration, it is not clear how long those incentives will last, so don't wait too long to take advantage of the IRA rebates and tax credits.

