Woman reveals easy hack to boost your clothes dryer's efficiency: 'That's genius'

The scoop

A TikTok user named Jacqui (@jacquimcconnehea) shared a hack for making your dryer more efficient. If you have a dryer with a trap on the side of the machine, lint can get stuck around the slot. Using a common household item, Jacqui demonstrates how to remove the excess fuzz.

"If you have a lint trap like this and think it's clean, get a back scratcher and think again," Jacqui says.

Jacqui takes a thin back scratcher and uses it to rake the hard-to-reach lint out of the machine. Viewers can see the massive dust bunny that comes out after she cleans the dryer.

How it's helping

Even with an eco-friendly dryer, improperly cleaned lint traps can reduce the efficiency of your machine. Lint can block the airflow needed to dry clothes, causing the cycle to take longer than usual. This causes your appliance to use more energy, which can be a pain when the electricity bill comes. EnergyStar estimates that thoroughly cleaning your lint trap can save you $34 per year.

When you improve your dryer's efficiency and use less electricity, you also help the planet. The laundry room can produce up to 10% of a home's carbon pollution, so saving energy can help reduce that number. Lint trap hacks like this make it simple to take care of the environment while majorly reducing your energy costs at the same time.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were impressed by the hack, sharing that they had trouble clearing out their lint traps. Some shared more tips on how to clean their dryers.

"I vacuum out my lint trap everytime I vacuum my house!! Highly recommend," one person said.

"That's genius," another wrote.

