Home cook shares surprisingly simple hack to revive burnt pots and pans: 'It worked'

Burnt pots can be frustrating to clean, but tossing them out doesn't have to be the answer. Thanks to one TikTok creator's clever hack, you can rescue your cookware, save money, and even help the planet — no toxic cleaners or endless scrubbing required.

The scoop

TikTok creator Jessica Ciraulo (@jessicaciraulo) shared how easy it is to clean burnt-on food using a common kitchen staple: white vinegar. Just mix equal parts of water and vinegar, bring it to a rolling boil, and let chemistry do the work for about 10 minutes — or a wee bit longer for severely charred pots.

"It's not good as new, but it looks pretty good considering where we started," says Jessica in the video.

Once the mixture cools, the burnt bits lift right off with a gentle scrape — a quick pass with a stiff brush and sponge finishes the job. Similar vinegar hacks work too — boiling onion peels with distilled white vinegar revives burnt pans, while soaking discarded citrus peels in vinegar makes a lightly scented, antibacterial surface cleaner.

How it's helping

This simple method shows that cleaning doesn't have to burn you out — or your wallet. It relies on a low-cost pantry ingredient instead of pricey chemical cleaners, saving both time and money.

By swapping out harsh chemical solutions for natural cleaning products, you're also helping the environment. It cuts down on plastic waste from single-use packaging, which accounts for 33% of global plastic production, according to the Plastic Overshoot Day report.

It also keeps some of the nearly 27 million tons of plastic that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates end up in landfills each year. Plus, vinegar contains no harmful chemicals that contribute to water pollution, making cleanup routines greener overall.

Other natural combos that work wonders in the kitchen include boiling in baking soda and water, and scrubbing using baking soda with a halved lemon. Lemon and salt also make a great scrub for cleaning wooden spoons.

What everyone's saying

With a few household staples and a couple of minutes, even the most scorched pots can get a second life. People are loving this hack, and some are sharing tweaks for even better results.

"Just the video I needed," one viewer reacted.

"I tried it and it worked," confirmed a follower.

"Baking soda takes it off much quicker," another suggested.

