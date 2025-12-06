Man shares inside look at mind-blowing tiny home made entirely of clay: 'Beautiful'

The TikToker Alternative House (@alternativehouses) has highlighted a stunning DIY tiny home made from clay.

The video posted on the account featuring different alternative houses shows over 774,000 followers how gorgeous a house built from clay can be. As soft music plays, the smiling homeowner takes viewers on a tour starting on the wooden deck. There's a medium freezer, a closet, and several shelves in the outer space.

Inside, there's a stunning tiled bathroom, kitchen, dining area, and ingenious hidden storage in the floor deck and stair panels. There's a furnace to stay warm while stretching out on the full couch. Nighttime can be equally comfortable upstairs on the built-in wooden bed.

In other words, tiny home living doesn't have to mean boring or minimalist. Many are as colorful as a storybook, consist of various organic materials from cob to wood, and come in creative shapes.

With the rising cost of housing, alternative living options have helped people. According to Wealth Formula, the average cost of a tiny house ranges from $30,000 to $60,000 compared to the median price of a traditional home, which runs over $400,000 in many areas. Depending on your state, there may be incentives such as grants or tax deductions for building a sustainable structure.

The 1031 Exchange for Tiny Homes Internal Revenue Code provides an opportunity to use these spaces as investments if it's a permanent structure and not your primary residence. However, if your house is on wheels, you don't have to pay property taxes.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Being in a smaller space uses less energy and resources, which means lower bills. If you install solar panels, your energy bill may eventually be as low as $0. With enough electrical capacity and landscape for a charger station, a home solar system can also power an electric vehicle.

A tiny-home lifestyle also reduces your carbon footprint, which cuts down on pollution and climate overheating. If you find the ideal plot to build or move a prebuilt tiny house to, you can ensure you have enough space to grow your own food and reduce reliance on supermarkets. Thus, your cozy home can help create a cleaner and cooler future for the planet.

Commenters on the TikTok video love the space.

"Beautiful house," one praised.

Another TikTok user said: "Everything and even more. Space to cook, wash, sleep… and live!"

"Just enough is enough. What a lovely abode," another commented.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.