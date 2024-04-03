Resident raises concerns about landscaping problem left unresolved by city: 'Can I fix this?'

Trees often need corrective action to repair the potentially unresolvable problem this resident is facing.

A homeowner with a tree problem took to Reddit to find out what was wrong with their struggling arboreal friend.

"Is my tree dying?" the poster wrote, sharing a photo of a strange sight. "This tree was planted by the city 3 years ago…I'm afraid I don't know the species. Last year and this one, it is not growing leaves at the top (and the topmost leaves it does have are red, not green). Can I fix this, or is this tree dying? Any help/advice appreciated greatly!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

As a few commenters pointed out, the tree seemed to be dead or dying, and the issue was likely the mulch volcano at the base of the trunk.

"It is critically important to locate the root flare, make sure it is above grade and EXPOSED, and REMAINS exposed for the life of the tree," one wrote.

The commenter continued, noting trees with root balls are especially susceptible to being planted incorrectly. They can be put in the ground too deeply and often need corrective action to repair roots that have begun to grow circularly.

The Colorado State Forest Service recommends shaving the outer inch of a root ball if you can see girdling roots and cutting the roots at a point before they begin circling the root ball.

"Mulch should be only 2-3" deep and in a RING around the tree, NEVER in contact with it," the commenter added. "It's the roots of trees that need the benefit of a layer of mulch, not the stems of trees."

These steps can help you avoid a future unsolvable problem. Girdling roots often strangle a tree years down the road, and at that point it's too late to take remedial action. If you react in time, you can save a tree life.

Trees are vital to the cooling of the planet. They store carbon even after they're cut down and don't release it until they decompose or are burned. They provide shade, reducing the cost of cooling your home, and can be planted as windbreaks to reduce the cost of heating.

Trees also add value to your property, act as a noise buffer, and offer habitat for animals. They cut stormwater runoff and play an important part in the water cycle, transpiring water back into the atmosphere.

