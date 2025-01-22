Homeowner shocked by guidelines set forth by city's compliance officer: 'Can he enforce this rule?'

"Often, they will cut it and bill you."

For homeowners who choose an HOA-managed community, living within certain rules and restrictions is part of the arrangement. But for one homeowner in a non-HOA community, the expansive reach of a particular rule came as an unwelcome surprise.

"I live in a non HOA community and the code compliance officer of my city knocked on my door and told me that my grass is too long and that it can't be higher than 6 inches," they wrote on the subreddit r/NoLawns. "Is he full of s*** or can he enforce this rule?"

They didn't specify their location, but most commenters came to the same conclusion: Unfortunately, yes, he can likely enforce this rule.

"Several cities have these rules. Often, they will cut it and bill you," one person said. However, they explained, the rules are generally meant to deter vacant lots and empty houses from becoming too overgrown rather than to measure mowed lawns to the inch.

But understanding the goal behind the rule, other commenters pointed out, could be the key to circumventing it.

"If you tell whatever office enforces them that what you have is a garden or native habitat you're generally fine," one person said, adding, "though that'll vary by location and how petty the staff is, of course."

Another had seen success using this approach. "A neighbor snitched on a friend of mine and reported her lawn to the town. Someone came out to talk to her, my friend explained she was providing a pollinator sanctuary," one person shared. "The town dropped the issue, and she hasn't had a problem since."

And because this person doesn't live in a homeowners association, others argued, they might actually have better luck at avoiding any consequences. Many people — particularly those who prefer having lawns full of cheaper, lower-maintenance native plants instead of a grass monoculture — have run into issues time and time again with HOAs that are unflinchingly dedicated to grass.

"An HOA is meant for those who feel the government doesn't rob them of enough freedom," one person vented.

Fortunately, because there are so many strong arguments in favor of rewilding grass yards and installing native plants, some HOAs are changing their tunes on their grass ordinances. And if you're fighting your own HOA, take a look at TCD's guide on how to do it effectively.

