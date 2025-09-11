Shopper makes surprising discovery after purchasing thrift store grab bag: 'Wish I was that lucky'

Experienced thrifters know the joy of finding a rare item at a great price. Part of the fun of the whole experience is the chance of discovering a hidden treasure. Sometimes, valuable items can be found in drawers, pockets, or boxes that can turn into a pretty sweet profit.

One second-hand shopper recently had the thrifting thrill of a lifetime, which they posted about on the subreddit r/Citizenwatches.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster showed a picture of a beautiful Citizen watch under the heading, "Part of a 19.99 thrift grab bag." The caption below the picture read, "All it needed was three batteries. Happy to have found this as I regret selling the one I had in the past."

This is only one of many examples of serious thrift finds. One lucky shopper found $118 in cash in a gently used purse she purchased. Another shopper found a valuable Gucci bag for only $4 at a garage sale. Another shopper got a vintage quilt in the wedding ring style that very well might date back to the Great Depression.

There are many benefits to thrifting besides just the thrill of it all. It is a great way to save money and get previously costly items at discount prices. In fact, it is estimated that seasoned thrifters are saving an average of $1,700 a year.

It is also a boon for the environment. Selling or donating your old stuff to secondhand stores, as well as shopping at thrift stores, keeps items out of the landfill and helps limit pollution.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Commenters on the original post were blown away by the find.

One said, "Hell yeah! Wish I was that lucky!"

Another couldn't believe the discount price: "I paid over $400 back in the early 90's for this guy."

A third celebrated the find, writing, "No wayyyy!!! That's amazing!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.