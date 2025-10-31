Gardener shares clever trick to keep indoor plants pest-free: 'It's working'

"Tried this on some indoor radishes I'm growing."

A gnat infestation can be a major headache for an indoor gardener. Thankfully, one TikToker has shared a brilliant hack for ridding plants of gnats and mold without resorting to expensive chemicals.

The scoop

TikTok user Organic Farmer Girl (@organic.farmergirl) explained: "If you are growing plants indoors, they tend to get really gnat-infested because of the damp soil."

The solution? Just sprinkle some cinnamon on top of the soil as a natural mold and gnat deterrent.

Fungus gnats feed on decaying organic matter in houseplant soil. Research has shown that cinnamon has antibacterial and antifungal properties, so it can help eliminate the fungus that gnats eat.

In other words, when gardeners remove fungus from the soil, gnats have to look elsewhere for food.

How it's helping

Gardening is a great way to connect with nature, destress, and even save money on store-bought fruits, vegetables, and herbs. Whether they're for food or decoration, plants help purify the air by absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen.

FROM OUR PARTNER Tackle any adventure with these special-made boots — featuring innovative comfort tech Skechers boots are designed to keep you fashionably comfortable for whatever comes your way — whether that’s tackling weekend adventures or doing chores around the house. From hands-free slip-ins that are perfect for morning coffee runs to rugged styles that'll have you ready to take on any terrain, there's always an option for your next big pursuit. Plus, water-repellent, Scotchgard-treated suede will keep your feet warm and dry whatever the weather brings. Learn more

Pesky gnats can throw a wrench in those benefits. However, by controlling pests with natural ingredients they might already have at home, gardeners can skip an extra trip to the store while avoiding costly chemicals.

Cinnamon isn't the only tried-and-true solution to fungus gnats. Houseplant lovers have come up with an array of other ingenious natural pest-prevention measures, from bottom watering to spraying plants with a diluted hydrogen peroxide solution.

What everyone's saying

Commenters offered a variety of alternative solutions for preventing gnats. Some recommended using only well-draining soil so mold and fungus don't develop in the first place; others suggested sterilizing soil before planting by baking it in the oven.

Some commenters expressed their gratitude and excitement about the cost-saving tip. "What!?!! Thank you!" one wrote.

"Tried this on some indoor radishes I'm growing. I think it's working," another said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.