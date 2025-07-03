Gardening expert shares low-effort method with surprising benefits: 'I love this'

One gardener shared a useful, low-effort hack for cleaning your garden, and commenters loved how easy it is.

The scoop

The Impatient Gardener (@TheImpatientGardener), known online for posting tips and garden inspo, shared a YouTube Shorts video detailing the "chop and drop method."

The technique is simple: Cut your grass with a string trimmer or lawn mower, then leave the cuttings where they are.

The Impatient Gardener explained that the clippings return the plants' nutrients to the soil while serving as a replacement for mulch. The creator says they've been using this method for five years with great results.

"I don't need to come back in here and rake this out and then put mulch, I'm done," The Impatient Gardener says.

How it's helping

The chop and drop method saves you time and money while providing your plants with much-needed nutrients.

It's best to use nitrogen-fixing plants when using this method, especially if you're trying to grow your own crops, according to Epic Gardening. This is because vegetables often deplete the soil of nitrogen, so using these plant clippings in your garden helps return the element to the dirt.

Growing your own vegetables is not only good for the environment, but it's good for your wallet. You can yield up to $600 in produce every year — and you have the satisfaction of knowing you grew your food yourself.

In addition to improving the soil health of your garden, the chop and drop method can also help you attract pollinators that help your plants and crops thrive.

Because clippings from the chop and drop method replace the need for mulch, this gardening hack can also save you cash that you would've spent on the material.

What everyone's saying

Commenters loved the ease of the chop-and-drop method, and they shared their own tips.

"I do the same thing with pine needles," one person said. "I personally hate mulch and bark, and my irises just like dirt. But, the giant pines drop a very nice even layer of stuff during winter, that does a remarkable job of keeping the weeds under control. Then I just pull the big ones from time to time."

Others shared how they use the method to help pollinators in their gardens. One person said they use clippings to pad bird nests.

"I love this method, it is very natural looking and it is great for early pollinators to tuck into on those cooler weather days/nights," another said.

