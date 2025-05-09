Gardener shares adorable video of furry thief spotted in raspberry patch: 'So cute you can't even be mad'

"He just made his debut for the year this morning."

A gardener shared an endearing video on Reddit of a chipmunk snacking on a raspberry from their bush, and commenters swooned.

The post was titled "Last year's raspberries were disappearing and I found out why."

The Redditor dubbed the chipmunk "Screamy McGee," "because he lays on top of the fence and barks and screams early in the morning."

They welcomed the wily critter back, writing, "He just made his debut for the year this morning, screaming a ton."

Aside from the disappearing raspberries, the original poster seemed delighted to have the frequent diner back in their yard. Cute creatures like this only visit yards that have goodies for them.

The OP's lush and green backyard has more benefits than the adorable visitor. Rewilding your yard helps you save money on lawn maintenance and eliminates the need for harmful chemical pesticides and herbicides.

When you choose native plants, you don't have to worry about mowing or watering, as they can thrive with little help. You can reduce your water bill and reclaim the time you once spent pushing a lawn mower or weeding your backyard.

The local pollinators will thank you too. Pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds rely on native plants to survive. Without pollinators, crops would suffer and humans would face food insecurity. They also boost biodiversity, which is vital to a cooler planet.

As one commenter noted, chipmunks can help plants reproduce as well: "Ahhhhh nature's good ol' fashioned seed transporter." In fact, chipmunks are sometimes considered pollinators or "secondary pollinators."

They can transfer pollen from plant to plant while feeding or nesting. Their eating habits also disperse seeds, nuts, berries, and fruit. This helps natural habitats flourish, according to the Simsbury Pollinator Pathway.

Commenters celebrated the little guy. One said, "They're so cute you can't even be mad at them!"

"Imagine eating a giant raspberry that you had to hold with both hands," another said.

Someone else felt the chipmunk's cuteness and well-being were worth losing some berries: "This would make me less mad. If my garden can't provide for me, I at least hope it's providing for something."

