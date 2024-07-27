Garden expert warns not to plant 'horrible' tree purchased from online marketplace: 'I'm still pulling roots'

"This is so helpful because I didn't even know there were American wisteria varieties."

A gardening expert gave a homeowner unwanted news about a tree they purchased from Facebook Marketplace, but the initial disappointment may be overshadowed by thanks.

You Can Do It Gardening, a Facebook account with more than 225,000 followers, posted a clip warning against Chinese wisteria, an invasive species first brought to the United States as an ornamental plant in the 1800s.

"I'm going to ruin your day by saying you cannot have this. You will regret [it]. This thing is horrible," You Can Do It Gardening cautions, explaining that wisteria is a high-maintenance "nightmare" that easily spreads in non-native ecosystems and can damage structures.

Commenters concurred with the assessment, with some sharing their stories of combatting unwanted wisteria growth.

"We have four generations that have tried to get rid of wisteria!" one person wrote, saying the threat of having to pull the vines was enough motivation for them to finish their college degree.

"I'm still pulling roots that lined out thru my garden 4 years after.pulling the two 'white flowering tree' version," another said. "Don't plant it in anything but a pot."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

In the clip, You Can Do It Gardening conceded to the wisteria purchaser that the plant would be OK in a pot. However, as Gardening Know How highlights, it still takes considerable time and effort to ensure the plant stays contained.

Otherwise, this invasive species can begin overtaking the area, outcompeting beneficial native plants for resources and impacting biodiversity — and, once again, creating a painstaking amount of labor.

"If it's potted, don't put the pot on soil!" another commenter warned. "Knowing its reputation, I put one in a pot. The roots (1/2" thick!) grew through the bottom and into the soil. When I tried to move it, the pot broke. Two years later, I'm still fighting the roots."

Fortunately, the Boston-area gardening expert had some good news for the wisteria purchaser, explaining that there are comparable native plants that are just as gorgeous.

These species are naturally adapted to their local ecosystems, so they take considerably less effort to maintain, saving homeowners hundreds of dollars on water, pesticides, and fertilizers. Furthermore, they support pollinators, which play a crucial role in our food supply.

People can also begin helping themselves and the environment by transitioning to a more natural lawn in phases, whether through xeriscaping or seeding with clover.

"I practically want to buy you one myself," You Can Do It Gardening told the wisteria purchaser. "You want an amethyst falls or a Kentucky something or other, which are native versions."

"This is so helpful because I didn't even know there were American wisteria varieties," one commenter wrote in gratitude.

"I have a Kentucky Blue Moon, and I adore it," another affirmed.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.