This stovetop features a high-tech secret that can save you $1,800 — but the incentives won't last forever

"The heat is so steady that I can trust it in a way I can't when I'm cooking with gas."

by Margaret Wong
Photo Credit: Copper

Gas stoves are on the way out, and for good reason — they pollute the air inside your home, slow down your cooking, and rack up your energy bills.

The scoop

If you're searching for a replacement that's faster, cleaner, and smarter, Copper's Charlie induction stovetop might be your new favorite kitchen upgrade. With a sleek design and cutting-edge technology, this stainless steel model not only solves the gas stove dilemma but can also save you $1,800 thanks to federal tax incentives.

Unlike traditional gas or electric ranges, this high-tech appliance uses electromagnetic energy to heat your cookware directly, cooking meals faster and with precision. It's safer, too, as the burners stay cool to the touch.

While this model costs $5,999 upfront, some buyers can knock 30% off the price — saving up to $1,800 — thanks to incentives provided by the Inflation Reduction Act. This incentive, however, might not be around forever. President-elect Trump has expressed interest in rolling back clean energy subsidies, so taking advantage of these rebates sooner rather than later is key.

How it's working

For homeowners, the Charlie stovetop cuts cooking times, reduces energy bills, and eliminates the air pollution caused by gas stoves. It's a win for your wallet and your health.

Environmentally, induction stoves contribute to reducing household emissions, making them an essential part of the shift toward greener homes. By ditching gas in favor of this all-electric option, you can decrease your home's pollution output while improving energy efficiency. Plus, Copper's stovetops are designed with sustainability in mind, aligning with broader efforts to electrify homes.

Watch now: These high-tech roads wirelessly charge your car as you drive

What people are saying

New users and reviewers are raving about the Charlie stovetop. 

"The heat is so steady that I can trust it in a way I can't when I'm cooking with gas," said Samin Nosrat, a chef and author of Salt Fat Acid Heat.

"Whether you're replacing a range or remodeling your kitchen, I wholeheartedly recommend Charlie — it's the perfect blend of functionality and innovation," said chef and CEO of PLAYTE Kitchen Matt Dailey.

So, whether you're going all-in with a Charlie model or starting small with a countertop induction burner, you are getting an upgrade for your kitchen and the environment.

