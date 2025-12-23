Homeowner stunned after discovering Christmas miracle on neighborhood curb: 'That's nuts'

"Why would someone get rid of this?!"

A free holiday decoration had Redditors green with envy.

Sometimes you don't have to go further than your curb to discover a new treasure for your home. One poster shared a photo of their festive find, which took the r/Curbfind subreddit by storm.

Photo Credit: Reddit

After stumbling upon a house clearance, the original poster discovered a light-up 21" ceramic Christmas tree. Though it was missing a star and a few of the lights weren't functioning, the vintage ornament was in good condition.

"It's even signed," the user captioned the photo, showing that the treasure was truly a great find.

Similar trees are priced at over $300 on eBay, despite cosmetic issues such as chipped ceramic.

Picking up items from curbsides is a great way to potentially save money on everyday necessities or even discover rare and valuable items for free. If you're lucky enough to stumble upon an expensive product for free, you could even turn a profit by selling it secondhand.

Alongside the monetary benefits, you're also keeping items out of the landfill, which prevents waste and contributes to a safer, cleaner planet.

Another option is to try thrifting, where you can buy items at a bargain price and give clothes, furniture, and other household appliances a second life. Whether you're looking for basic necessities or planning to splurge on a luxury good, opting for second-hand will no doubt save you money.

Upcycling, mending, and having a clothes swap can help you break up with fast fashion, while also gaining new skills and building your community.

The cute Christmas decoration made a splash with Redditors.

"Why would someone get rid of this?!" one flabbergasted commenter wrote.

"That's nuts," another added. "Even less than perfect ones sell for well over $100 at antique stores!"

"I'm so jealous, my grandma made one of those, and I just loved how pretty all the lights looked at night when I was little!" someone else remarked. "Enjoy your fabulous find!"

