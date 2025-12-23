  • Home Home

Homeowner stunned after discovering Christmas miracle on neighborhood curb: 'That's nuts'

"Why would someone get rid of this?!"

by Grace Howarth
One Redditor was lucky enough to score a 21-inch light-up ceramic Christmas tree for free, thanks to a house clearance.

Photo Credit: iStock

A free holiday decoration had Redditors green with envy.

Sometimes you don't have to go further than your curb to discover a new treasure for your home. One poster shared a photo of their festive find, which took the r/Curbfind subreddit by storm.

One Redditor was lucky enough to score a 21-inch light-up ceramic Christmas tree for free, thanks to a house clearance.
Photo Credit: Reddit

After stumbling upon a house clearance, the original poster discovered a light-up 21" ceramic Christmas tree. Though it was missing a star and a few of the lights weren't functioning, the vintage ornament was in good condition.

"It's even signed," the user captioned the photo, showing that the treasure was truly a great find.

Similar trees are priced at over $300 on eBay, despite cosmetic issues such as chipped ceramic.

Picking up items from curbsides is a great way to potentially save money on everyday necessities or even discover rare and valuable items for free. If you're lucky enough to stumble upon an expensive product for free, you could even turn a profit by selling it secondhand.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives

Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar.

Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink.

Learn more

Alongside the monetary benefits, you're also keeping items out of the landfill, which prevents waste and contributes to a safer, cleaner planet.

Another option is to try thrifting, where you can buy items at a bargain price and give clothes, furniture, and other household appliances a second life. Whether you're looking for basic necessities or planning to splurge on a luxury good, opting for second-hand will no doubt save you money.

Upcycling, mending, and having a clothes swap can help you break up with fast fashion, while also gaining new skills and building your community.

The cute Christmas decoration made a splash with Redditors.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Why would someone get rid of this?!" one flabbergasted commenter wrote.

"That's nuts," another added. "Even less than perfect ones sell for well over $100 at antique stores!"

"I'm so jealous, my grandma made one of those, and I just loved how pretty all the lights looked at night when I was little!" someone else remarked. "Enjoy your fabulous find!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x