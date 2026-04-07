Video: Police confront local resident who objects to controversial data center plan at meeting

"You chose money over the future of our children."

Local open government meetings often provide valuable opportunities for community organization and expression of public opinion. However, when people feel their chance to speak is limited, it can lead to rising frustration.

Such was the situation in Joliet, Illinois, where a council member interrupted a woman expressing her concerns regarding a proposed data center in the area.

In the video clip posted to X, the woman steps up to the podium to address the panel of council members.

This is absolutely insane



A concerned resident in Illinois tries to voice her concerns about a Data Center



Joliet, Illinois councilman Pat Mudron immediately shuts her down saying she "cannot comment on that"



They won't even let residents question them



She says "I'm gonna… pic.twitter.com/T6o4aGLZoR — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 5, 2026

However, as she begins to discuss her disappointment with the council's recent approval of the proposed data center, council member Pat Mudron interjects, saying, "Ma'am, you can't comment on that."

The woman responds, "I'm commenting on it anyway," which in turn elicited gasps from the crowd.

When she seems prepared to continue, Mudron insists that she must leave as three police officers come to escort her away from the podium.

Despite the police presence, she continues to get in a few more comments before leaving.



"You have officially sold out every single resident in Joliet," she said. "You chose money over the future of our children."

Commenters on the video were appalled by the scene.

"Sounds like censorship and a 1st amendment violation to me," said one user.

Another called out the council, saying, "People deserve answers, not silence. If you represent the public, you answer to the public."

The council's dismissal of a concerned resident's plea to be heard is especially concerning, considering the gravity of the topic at hand.

Data centers — massive facilities designed to process and store data — are being built across the world in an effort to support the exponential expansion of AI models created by large tech companies like Google, Meta, and Amazon.

These facilities consume enormous amounts of fresh water and energy, which intrinsically impacts surrounding communities, often leading to extreme water restrictions and skyrocketing utility bills.

Data centers have also been found to contribute to excessive air, water, and noise pollution, disrupting the lives of local residents to a severe degree.

Fortunately, public opposition has not gone entirely unnoticed, as petitions and protests have successfully blocked or canceled dozens of data center projects in 2025. Moving forward, it is crucial for communities to hold steadfast in their opposition while continuing to spread the word about real-world incidents of silenced concerns.

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