Cat owner reveals clever method for reusing empty toilet paper rolls: 'I want to try this'

Any cat owner wants to keep their cats happy and healthy, but being able to do that while also helping the environment? Now that's a winner, and this TikTok user has shared their DIY method, which couldn't be easier.

The scoop

TikTok user Ringodanyan (@ringodanyan) shared a video that showcases what they do with their leftover toilet paper rolls.

She cuts small, square-shaped holes into the sides before folding one end in on itself. On the other end, she pours in some cat treats and kibble before folding that end as well.

While it's worth verifying if the toilet paper brand you use includes glue in the roll tube, this generally creates a safe, easy-to-make cat toy that both of her cats are shown to love, playfully tossing and rolling it around while trying to get the yummy treats inside.

How it's helping

Finding ways to reuse and repurpose your home products is always better than throwing them away, as it helps keep waste out of landfills and contributes to a cleaner environment.

Toilet paper rolls are easy to dispose of, but finding fun ways to use them like this can give them a new purpose and help keep your cat (or any pet) happy and healthy with hacks such as these.

You can also simply recycle it by finding safe and accessible means of recycling items in your area, which this guide on recycling can help with, so you know your options.

Suppose you have items besides paper towel rolls (like other cat toys your furry friends no longer play with). In that case, many organizations are willing to take them off your hands, such as GotSneakers for any old shoes you no longer fit or wear, or even familiar stores like Best Buy or Costco, which may be willing to take any old electronics off your hands if you're lucky.

What everyone's saying

Anyone who loves cats would love this hack, and everyone in the post's comments surely did, pointing out how cute the cats looked with their tiny legs and how easy this hack is to do.

"I knew me saving 268 paper towels will come in useful one day," one user said.

"My cats go crazy for cardboard, I want to try this!" said another.

"My cats go crazy for cardboard, I want to try this!" said another.