Homeowner outraged after discovering neighbor's troubling late-night activity: 'We'll see how they react'

A late-night mystery that came with a growing pile of evidence has pushed one Australian homeowner to the edge. A Reddit post has users debating how far is too far when dealing with inconsiderate neighbors and their free-roaming pets.

The poster explains that their neighbors' cats have been "exclusively taking a s***" in their yard for months, leaving behind a stream of waste. In their Australian state, wandering cats aren't permitted, but official enforcement is a problem when the cats appear "only at night."

After the homeowner delivered a polite letter with a photo of the offending feline mid-visit, the situation didn't improve. "As of now, I have a garden pot full of dried cat feces," they wrote, sharing their idea of returning the poo to its rightful owners. "Tonight I'm going to pelt about 5 feces into their back yard. We'll see how they react."

Many cat parents think letting their kitty wander outside is no problem, but studies say otherwise. Cats wreak havoc on local bird species, and they're more likely to be injured or killed outdoors. Plus, they can spread diseases like FIV and FLV and contribute to overpopulation problems when they aren't fixed. Cat owners who want to give their kitties outdoor exposure can safely do so with netted enclosures or catios.

The story highlights an issue many homeowners face: Difficult neighbors can make everyday life a headache. Neighbors and hostile HOAs can also discourage eco-friendly choices, like rewilding your yard with native plants or installing solar panels.

While the best approach to conflicts is a straightforward conversation, that may not always be effective. Experts suggest documenting issues and contacting local authorities when necessary. If HOA bylaws are a source of conflict, learn more about fighting your HOA here.

FROM OUR PARTNER Spread the holiday glow with 40% off curated plant-based skincare sets OM Botanicals is known and loved for delivering food-grade skincare formulations that nourish without harsh chemicals — and this holiday season you can spread the glow with 40% off carefully curated gift sets. Whether you’re gifting wellness seekers, conscious beauty lovers, or just treating yourself, OM delivers full-spectrum herbal extracts, bioavailable vitamins, and microbiome-friendly ingredients crafted in small batches with artisan-level care. Learn more

Commenters had some clever solutions to deter the cats.

"I … sprinkled cayenne pepper all around my plants and home and no more cats or poo. They don't like the smell and will steer clear," one wrote. Another said: "I sprinkled chilli powder lightly … It stopped after a week," saying, "it does very little harm to the cat, but it gets on their paws, and they don't like it."

A third had a different suggestion. "Council should offer you a cat trap if you give them a buzz," they wrote. "Take any catches in and the neighbours have to pay to get them back. They might learn…"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



