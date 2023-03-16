There’s a surprising reason why you should consider keeping your cat indoors — here’s what to know

Cuddling up with your furry friend is often the perfect way to unwind, although you may feel guilty for keeping your kitty cooped up at home all day.

But as it turns out, you shouldn’t feel bad. According to research, keeping cats indoors might be best for their own health and for other animals, too.

Keeping cats indoors is a subject of debate among cat owners and animal welfare advocates, but there are several reasons why it is a good idea to keep cats inside.

Why you should keep your cat indoors

One of the primary reasons is safety. Indoor cats tend to live longer and healthier lives, as they are not exposed to the same risks as outdoor cats. In fact, indoor cats can live between 10 and 20 years, while the average lifespan for an outdoor cat is less than five years.

Cats that are allowed to roam freely outdoors are exposed to a variety of dangers, such as getting hit by a car, being attacked by other animals, or becoming lost or stolen. They are also more likely to be exposed to environmental toxins or hazards such as pesticides or other outdoor pollutants.

Cats that live indoors are less likely to be exposed to many kinds of diseases and parasites, which can be contracted from other cats or wildlife.

How indoor cats are better for the environment

Another reason to keep cats indoors is to protect local wildlife. Domestic cats are skilled hunters and can pose a threat to local wildlife populations, particularly small mammals and birds. Keeping cats indoors can help reduce their impact on the environment and protect vulnerable species.

When all is said and done, keeping cats indoors is a responsible choice for cat owners. By keeping cats inside, owners can ensure that their cats are safe, healthy, and not posing a threat to local wildlife or the environment.

Indoor cats can still enjoy a rich and fulfilling life, with plenty of toys, scratching posts, and other forms of enrichment to keep them entertained and stimulated.

