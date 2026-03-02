Cat owner points out major benefit hidden in popular pet toy: 'I have never thought about this'

A cat owner had their own a-ha moment with a pet toy that they just had to share with their TikTok followers. As it turned out, many cat owners were similarly in the dark.

The scoop

Tondreanna Esquilín (@tondreannaesquilin) revealed a simple discovery that will maximize the life of many cat scratchers in a TikTok video.

Tondreanna explains she was about to recycle a cat scratcher that she said her cat loved. However, Tondreanna had a revelation as she began to break down the cardboard to comply with her building's recycling policies.

"And then I started to wonder, does the base come out? Like, the thing that she scratches?" she reveals.

Tondreanna is astonished to unearth that, yes, if you flip it over, there is a pristine other side of the cardboard for the cat to enjoy.

"Idk if this was obvious but if you also didn't know…now you do," Tondreanna wrote in the video caption.

How it's helping

This method can effectively double the lifespan of a scratcher, providing a fresh surface for your pet without purchasing a new one. Not only does that save money, but it also reduces waste by preventing additional potential landfill contributions.

Cardboard is widely recyclable, but there is still room for improvement in that regard. Reusing and maximizing cardboard that's out there can also save resources and shipping that go into creating these sorts of products.

Some cat owners have gone even further than Tondreanna and taken steps to transform generic old boxes into their own scratching toys. If you have a cat that isn't content to scratch up just the toy, but gets after your couch too, there's a cardboard hack for that as well.

All of these moves can save cat owners money and keep their pets happy while maximizing the cardboard they have lying around.

What everyone's saying

Many cat owners were surprised, just like Tondreanna, and validated her sharing the hack.

"This seems very self explanatory BUT AS A CAT OWNER MYSELF I HAVE NEVER THOUGHT ABOUT THIS," one wrote in a comment that got thousands of likes. "Thank you for showing me this."

"Some brands even sell the inserts alone so you don't have to throw away the casing!" another user shared.

"That thing is barely used!" a viewer protested.

It's true that maybe another simple hack for Tondreanna might be to allow her cat to really break down the scratcher. For now, this is great progress.

