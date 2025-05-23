Homeowner stunned by pet's heroic behavior after discovering life-threatening source of danger: 'We just couldn't smell it'

A cat owner shared a story of their heroic feline saving them from a potentially deadly situation with a gas leak.

The Redditor posted a picture of the brave cat, Albert, and told his tale. They explained he "was shouting so loud, stomping up and down the house," but they had no idea what was wrong.

A household member working in the home office "ended up feeling quite poorly after a few hours, [when they] went back to the office and opened the door, [they were] hit by a huge smell of gas!"

The original poster praised the cat, saying, "Poor Albert had been trying to tell us there was something wrong and we just couldn't smell it!"

Every year in the U.S., an average of 125,000 residential gas leaks require a fire department response, according to the National Fire Protection Association. They can result in disastrous explosions, causing property damage, injury, or death.

Leaks can be caused by anything that burns oil or natural gas, such as gas stoves, furnaces, fireplaces, and water heaters.

Switching from gas appliances to electric eliminates this hazard. But it can also save you money. Electrical appliances use less energy, lowering utility bills while increasing safety.

Plus, electric appliances are better for the environment. They don't produce harmful emissions like gas-powered appliances, reducing your home's environmental impact. You can save money, feel safer, and help the planet by ditching the gas appliances. It's what Albert would want.

As the OP said in a comment, "He's an absolutely fantastic boy, and such a delight."

And many commenters praised his valiance, "Oh what a hero! Give him extra treats, pets, and praise from the Reddit people. Albert the Hero Kitty!"

One commenter shared a similar story of a kitty saving them from a gas appliance disaster. They said, "I had a cat warn me that something on the stove was about to burst into flame. I had left the high flame on under a pan with stir fry and a wooden spoon in it. When I finally got up to see why she was shrieking I could see there were plumes of pre-flame rising from the pan."

