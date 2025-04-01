Father reveals how careless cleaning service put his family's health in jeopardy: 'You sue the socks off this business owner'

Both his daughter and mother had to spend hours in the hospital in hyperbaric chambers.

What should you do when a carpet cleaning business backs its running van up to your garage and the exhaust pumps carbon monoxide into the house, sending multiple family members to the hospital?

This situation happened to a Reddit user who recently sought guidance in the r/legaladvice subreddit.

"You sue the socks off this business owner's feet is what you do," a commenter responded.

The poster recounts the story of how his daughter was staying with his parents, and they were having their carpets cleaned. The cleaner backed his running van up to the garage with the doors open and unleashed carbon monoxide through the house.

Both the poster's mom and daughter went to the hospital with carbon monoxide levels over 11, beyond the limit of 10, which is when organ damage can start to occur. Both his daughter and mother had to spend hours in the hospital in hyperbaric chambers, medical devices used for oxygen therapy.

Carbon monoxide is a dangerous pollutant. It is both colorless and odorless.

Burning fuels can release carbon monoxide. When carbon monoxide builds up in a person's blood, they can experience a variety of symptoms, including headache, dizziness, nausea, and loss of consciousness.

Carbon monoxide poisoning can have lasting effects on the brain and heart.

Apart from accidents like this carpet cleaning van, carbon monoxide issues in the home are more common than you may think. Carbon monoxide can be produced from any fuel-burning appliance in your home, including furnaces, gas/wood stoves, and even clothes dryers.

Modernizing your home and your collection of tools is one way to reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. These changes can help your wallet, too. A recent report shows that heat pumps can also lead to savings over a gas furnace.

Vehicle electrification can also help reduce carbon monoxide. Enclosed, unventilated spaces like garages can be dangerous locations for carbon monoxide poisoning as the fuel-burning car can emit carbon monoxide while idling.

Changing to electric tools and appliances can also help improve your environment. For one, it improves the environment inside and outside your home as you improve the air quality by minimizing pollutants.

Commenters on Reddit helped the poster with some legal advice and wished his family well. As one user said, "I hope you and your familiar recover … [and] get the justice you deserve."

