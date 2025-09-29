Dog owner shares clever hack using old paper towel rolls: 'Excellent idea'

Thanks to this helpful video, dog owners can spoil their canines with fun toys without spending money or creating more plastic waste.

The scoop

The YouTube account Dog Adventures (@IllinoisDogAdventures) posted a video showing how to turn everyday trash into entertaining dog toys. All you need to recreate this dog puzzle toy is a pile of empty cardboard toilet paper and/or paper towel rolls, and a cardboard box.

These are items that likely already come in and out of your house regularly, so there's no need to go to the store. Just wait for your toilet paper roll to finish or your next Amazon package to arrive.

Once you've collected your rolls, you can fold one end of a roll in on itself. This creates a loose enclosure. Drop a few treats (ideally, low-calorie training treats, like the ones used in the video) into the open side. Then, fold the open end closed as well, so the treats are trapped in the middle and you can shake the tube without them falling out.

Repeat this for all the rolls you have, and toss them all into a cardboard box. Place it on the floor, and your pup will go crazy for them, tearing apart the cardboard rolls to get to the treats.

How it's helping

Dog toys can be shockingly expensive, especially if your dog tends to rip them apart within minutes. This hack stimulates your dog's mind and entertains them, without draining your bank account.

This type of stimulation helps keep their brains healthy and sharp. It can also help ease stress and anxiety, while combating boredom and fatigue. The hack in this video makes it easy to keep them engaged without spending money on toys.

Dog toys are also harmful to the planet. Most toys are made with a variety of plastics, many of which can't be recycled. Even the ones that can be recycled often wind up in landfills anyway. Plastic waste in landfills emits harmful gases that worsen pollution.

Using this hack instead of buying toys can reduce landfill pollution and help keep plastic waste out of the ocean. You get to spend less, entertain your dog, and help the planet.

What everyone's saying

Commenters appreciated the hack! People were grateful for the easy-to-follow tutorial. And they appreciated that it would also create an easy-to-clean-up mess.

One person wrote, "Thank you. Excellent idea. My dog loves tearing apart TP rolls."

And someone else said, "This is great! And hey, shredded paper is a mess I can live with... really easy to clean up."

