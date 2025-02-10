Expert debunks common myth about popular garden method: 'Chemicals are in everything'

Cardboard is one of the most versatile and recyclable materials out there, and it's become increasingly popular to use in the garden for mulching and other purposes. But is it safe to use?

A TikTok gardener has the answers and some handy tips to ease any worries.

The scoop

The Cottage Peach (@thecottagepeach) asked the question on a lot of people's minds at the top of her video, "Is cardboard poisoning your garden?"

She pointed out plastic landscape fabric is bad for your garden and the environment, plus ineffective for blocking weeds, while cardboard has been doing a better job, even though it may contain some chemicals.

"Chemicals are in everything, and even if those chemicals are harmful, the amount of harmful chemicals in cardboard is too small to matter. Plus they break down when exposed to things like sun and rain," she explained.

As for the glue that's found on cardboard, she said most glue used in cardboard is made from vegetable starch, an eco-friendly alternative to standard glue, and if you use the box in the garden, make sure any tape or stickers are removed before putting it down.

She also addressed the issue of any printing or ink on cardboard, noting that it's often made with vegetable dye — meaning it's pretty harmless to you and your garden.

If you want to be really confident about what kind of chemicals are in your cardboard, the gardener has a simple way to check for PFAS, or forever chemicals. Simply put a drop of oil on the surface of the cardboard. If it soaks in, it most likely doesn't have PFAS, but if it forms a pool on the surface, then it may have those harmful chemicals.

How it's working

Gardening is a great way to save money by growing your own produce at home, and using cardboard as a form of mulch is a huge money saver.

As the TikToker mentioned, plastic landscape fabric can quickly add up in price and can do more harm than good, like compressing soil and restricting air and water movement, according to research from a University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign report.

By reusing the cardboard, you're saving money using a resource you already have lying around, plus keeping cardboard out of landfills, where it would sit useless and decomposing, releasing methane in the process, according to GreenMatch.

Getting down in the dirt in your garden also has great mental health benefits, according to a 2020 study, which showed increased well-being of people working in a community garden in Singapore.

What people are saying

People in the comments were on board with the gardener's helpful information.

"I feel a lot better now about the cardboard I used to block the grass when I made my garden beds last summer!" one person wrote.

Another added, "Cardboard is way better than herbicides."

"Sounds like cardboard is healthier to eat than most foods at the grocery store!" one person joked.

