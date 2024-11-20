Home cook shares 'amazing' hack to make free fabric dye: 'This turned out so cool'

If you want to make the most of the food you buy and minimize waste, there are some really fun ways to keep scraps out of the trash.

One zero-waste enthusiast shared her hack for turning avocado scraps into plant-based pink dye for a fashion DIY project.

The scoop

In a popular Instagram post, Carleigh Bodrug (@plantyou) explained that avocado skins and pits contain a natural pink pigment. For an easy DIY craft project, you can use this dye to turn fabrics and garments pink in a safe and fun way.

In the video, Carleigh demonstrates how to simmer the avocado skins in water for a few hours before draining and submerging your fabric in the pot with dyed water. She uses a white, thrifted dress for the project to make the hack even more sustainable.

The results reveal a cute pink sundress with even coloration and a lovely hue.

"This turned out so cool, and I can't wait to do more," she said.

How it's helping

Instead of tossing the leftover avocado parts into the trash after you eat it, this hack uses every part of the fruit.

Using food scraps is an excellent way to save money on household projects and pursue creative hobbies that inspire others. It's also an eco-friendly habit for reducing food waste and preventing it from going to landfills, where it slowly decomposes while releasing toxic gases into the air.

This is a significant life hack because the average American household throws away one-fifth of their grocery costs and an average of $1,500 worth of food annually.

There are many ways to use every part of your fruits and vegetables. Examples include dehydrating leftover peels to create spice mixes, using bruised fruit parts to make jam, and baking leftover bread crusts for croutons.

Another popular food waste hack is finely chopping up whatever leftovers are in the fridge at the end of the week to create a cooked veggie mix.

On her Instagram page, Carleigh offers a series of "scrappy cooking" videos to show the world additional ways to use food scraps in the home.

Meanwhile, understanding your community's recycling options can help you reduce container waste from the foods you buy.

What people are saying

Carleigh's followers were shocked to learn that avocado scraps can actually create pink dye, and they were curious to try this hack for themselves.

"Amazing," one Instagram user commented.

An Instagram user wrote, "Pink? Wow, I didn't know, thank you."

Another Instagrammer suggested, "Beets do a tie dye of reds."

