Homeowners share cheap tip to transform garden: 'Love it'

Growing your own food and flowers in a garden is an enriching experience and one of the best things you can do for your physical and mental health.

Fortunately, gardening can also be a budget-friendly hobby that doesn't require a lot of money to start or maintain.

One gardener demonstrated this in a TikTok video about creating a path around their garden for absolutely free.

Appalachian farmsteaders Abigail and Aaron (@windyknoll_farmstead) created a garden path using rotting cardboard from their neighbor's farm.

After removing all the tape and stickers, they laid the cardboard pieces on the ground all around their garden. Then, they added a layer of free mulch from VDOT on top of the cardboard.

Now, Abigail and Aaron have an attractive and practical path going around their garden that makes it easier to walk around and tend to the plants. They also mentioned that weeds pull up very easily from the cardboard/mulch addition.

"This project has been on our list for a while, but we wanted to wait for the cardboard to decay a bit to make tape removal easier!" they wrote.

The farmsteaders' video is inspiring because it shows how easy and cheap it can be to handle everyday garden maintenance tasks.

TikTok and other social media platforms offer excellent insights and brilliant hacks about starting a garden and ensuring it thrives. You can follow these influencers' examples and find free and low-cost ways to grow healthy and beneficial plants where you live.

Meanwhile, when you focus your yard projects on native plants meant to grow in your local area, you attract beneficial wildlife and pollinators to your natural lawn.

TikTokers loved learning about this hack for creating a cardboard and mulch garden path, sharing their feedback and experiences in the comments.

"This is how I make a lot of garden areas," one TikTok user shared. "It works!"

"Love it!" another TikToker exclaimed. "Use the resources you already have."

"They compost well, too!" someone else added.

