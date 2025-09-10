Gardener shares money-saving hack using common household materials: 'Win-win'

What started as a way to save money and upcycle turned into a surprisingly effective gardening strategy. One TikToker shared how adding cardboard to her garden beds became a natural weed deterrent and a source of compost.

The scoop

A gardener shared her simple hack for saving money while promoting the growth of her garden. DIY gardener and TikToker Nuway2walk (@nuway2walk) posted a video demonstrating the benefits of adding cardboard to your garden.

Originally, the TikToker decided to add cardboard to her gardening bed as a way to use what she already had at home and save money. However, she was surprised to discover just how much her garden benefited from the old cardboard.

The cardboard not only helps suppress weeds from growing but also breaks down over time, creating a natural compost.

"The worms love it, and it saves us a whole bunch of money, so win, win," says the DIY gardener.

How it's helping

Using cardboard in your garden is a great way to save money on weed prevention products and compost. Instead of applying harsh chemicals to your plants to prevent weeds from growing, cardboard is an effective natural alternative to keep stubborn weeds at bay.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

As the cardboard breaks down and turns into compost, it also supplies extra nutrients to the soil, promoting healthy growth for your plants.

Gardening on a consistent basis also helps to promote your overall health. Studies show that individuals who garden are not only more physically active but also report having reduced levels of stress.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were impressed with the easy gardening hack. Those who've already tried the method at home emphasized the benefits of adding cardboard to their garden.

"I did this last fall and wow!!!" wrote one user. "My garden right now is amazing!"

"Yes, good job," responded another TikToker. "It lasts up to 6 months, so less work. Plus you recycle cardboard too. It's a win-win for all."

"I did this this season too!!" wrote one user. "Such a time and money saver!"

"I use cardboard on the floor of my greenhouse," another TikToker responded. "I can wet it down and get the greenhouse humid too."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.