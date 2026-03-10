Health officials issue PSA after Louisiana man dies trying to heat home during ice storm — here's how to stay safe during extreme winter weather

The Department of Health urged people not to use generators indoors because of the dangers they pose.

A Louisiana man died from carbon monoxide poisoning following a winter storm that wiped out power, the American Press reported.

What's happening?

The state Department of Health announced that the 86-year-old man died following a severe winter storm in January. No other details were provided, but carbon monoxide poisoning is one risk of backup generators, which are often used in homes during blackouts.

Why is carbon monoxide concerning?

The newspaper explained that portable generators produce carbon monoxide, a colorless and odorless gas that can lead to incapacitation or death when inhaled.

For instance, officials in South Carolina issued a warning after carbon monoxide related to indoor generator use killed a couple there.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 400 Americans die each year as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning not linked to fires.

What can I do to protect myself from carbon monoxide?

The LDH urged people not to use generators indoors because of the dangers they pose. It also advised residents to keep outdoor generators at least 20 feet from homes, doors, windows, and vents to prevent the gas from seeping in.

This is similar to recommendations from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which found that carbon monoxide from outdoor generators crept into 105 Louisiana homes in the days following Hurricane Ida in 2021. That agency recommends a distance of 25 feet.

CPSC also advises people to have both a working smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector in their home.

