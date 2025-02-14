Experts expose the hidden dangers of aging backup generators — homeowners are upgrading to this next-gen option

During extended power outages, a backup generator can save your life, but outdated equipment may be just as dangerous as having none at all. Upgrading to a next-gen device can give you peace of mind while keeping your family safe and comfortable.

In September, as Hurricane Helene began to wreak havoc along the East Coast, AccuWeather warned that owners of gas-powered generators risked devastation from fires, electrical shock and electrocution, and carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the "invisible killer" might be the most concerning of the bunch, with a gas-powered generator producing as much carbon monoxide as hundreds of cars. The National Institute of Standards and Technology reported that more than 20,000 people end up in the emergency room each year after breathing in the toxic gas.

Yet as warming global temperatures supercharge extreme weather, leading to billions of dollars in annual damages, it may be more crucial than ever for households to prepare for grid outages.

According to the National Weather Service, heat has killed more people in the United States than any other weather-related event, and over 1,000 die from hypothermia each year. People with electricity-dependent medical equipment are also more vulnerable during outages.

There are ways to reduce the risks of gas-powered generators. For instance, Keith Pinkerton, franchise owner of electrical service company Mr. Electric, told AccuWeather that gas-powered generators need to be at least 30 feet away from the house when operated.

If that sounds like a lot of mental work, though, there's an easier way to eliminate the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning — and, better yet, it not only reduces pollution associated with rising global temperatures but also lowers your utility bills. The solution is to install solar panels and a home battery storage system, a quieter, cleaner method of boosting climate resilience.

While the upfront investment is more significant, according to EnergySage, maintenance costs are thousands of dollars lower. Not to mention you won't need to shell out an average of $7,500 on fuel for 100 hours of use over 20 years, and solar panels shave as much as $1,500 off annual electric bills.

Now might be the time to capitalize on these perks. The Inflation Reduction Act offers tax credits and other incentives that lower the cost of green upgrades, but it might not be around forever. President Donald Trump has said he wants to dismantle the IRA. If Congress approves changes, it could be no more.

