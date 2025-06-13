Fire marshal urges homeowners to take precautions with appliances hiding 'invisible' health risks: 'It can kill in minutes'

The Maryland State Fire Marshal is warning homeowners about the dangers of gas-powered generators and pumps as severe weather and flooding continue to impact the western part of the state.

These devices can be an asset during power outages and water-removal efforts after flooding. But if the user isn't careful, they can expose themselves and others to carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless, and extremely deadly gas.

"Tragically, we see preventable deaths and illnesses every year because of improper generator use," acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray told The Garrett County Republican. "Carbon monoxide is an invisible killer. You won't see or smell it, but it can kill in minutes."

When power outages happen, gas-powered generators aren't the only option to keep the lights on. Solar panels can store so much energy in a backup battery that users have reported they don't even notice when blackouts happen.

Residential solar panel systems not only help residents during blackouts by avoiding the concerns of gas-powered generators, but they can also save people considerable money on energy over time. Companies such as EnergySage can also help homeowners get quick solar estimates and compare quotes for installation.

The convenience of renewable solar energy makes panel systems a huge asset to homeowners and the planet. Going off the grid eliminates dependency on dirty energy such as coal and natural gas. Plus, it can help in a pinch when bad weather rolls through town, which, with changing weather patterns, is becoming more common and more severe.

Many potential solar panel buyers are concerned with the upfront cost. The Solar Investment Tax Credit is an incentive from the federal government to offset 30% of the price of installation. While the Trump administration has signaled its intent to end this program, that would require an act of Congress.

EnergySage's free tools make the research process even easier, compiling quotes from vetted installers in the area and letting individuals choose the option that saves them the most money. With this help, the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for a solar installation.

For more information, check out EnergySage's mapping tool, which highlights average solar installation costs in each state as well as details on incentives.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.