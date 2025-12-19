Firefighter shares vital warning about the appliances putting entire families in the hospital: 'They all could have the potential [to cause] ... poisoning'

An Oklahoma City firefighter is warning people about the hidden dangers of gas appliances as the country heads toward winter.

What's happening?

Major John Chenoweth of the Oklahoma City Fire Department recently spoke with News9 about carbon monoxide poisoning, often called the "silent killer" because the gas is odorless, tasteless, and invisible.

"Anything that has gas" can release carbon monoxide into the home, he told the news outlet. "So your fireplace, your stoves, your space heaters, your ovens, even generators — they all produce gas and they all could have the potential [to cause] carbon monoxide poisoning."

Why is carbon monoxide poisoning concerning?

Chenoweth explained that carbon monoxide exposure can cause flu-like symptoms, such as nausea, dizziness, and fever. Each year in the United States, more than 40,000 cases of carbon monoxide toxicity result in emergency department visits, and 14,000 of these lead to hospitalizations. Ultimately, 2% of hospitalized individuals die.





What can I do to protect myself from carbon monoxide?

Chenoweth recommends having fireplaces and furnaces maintained annually and always keeping generators outside. A new report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission found that generators should be placed at least 25 feet away from homes.

Chenoweth encouraged homeowners to install both smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. If these go off or you feel symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, it's important to get outside quickly and call the fire department to check your home, he said.

Opting out of gas-powered appliances is also a great way to avoid this danger altogether.



