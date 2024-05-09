These 'solar shades' are one of the cheapest ways to keep your home cool without running the AC

If you're trying to keep your home cool, the last thing you want to do is run a heater inside.

Trying to keep your home cool during the warmer months is an uphill battle.

Instead of cranking up the air conditioning or heat pump, you can lower the temperature and save money by eliminating sources of heat.

Of course, the first place to start is with the biggest heat source of all — the sun, which can warm your home up even from outside your windows. That's where solar shades come in.

What are solar shades?

When the sunlight comes in through your windows, especially south-facing ones that get the most direct sun, it heats up your home. Ordinary window shades and curtains block out the heat by blocking everything: the light, the view, and all.

Solar shades (or sun shades) are a major step up performance-wise. They're made of sheer material that lets enough light through to illuminate the room, and many even let you see outside even when the shades are down.

However, they block out enough of the sun's rays so that the room stays cool, just as if it were in shadow.

Plus, they help keep others from seeing into your home, making them great for privacy, too.

How will solar shades save me money?

First of all, if you're not overheating your house with too much sunlight, it'll be much easier to keep cool in the summer. That means you can leave the AC or heat pump on a lower setting, reducing your energy bill.

Second, with sunlight brightening your rooms, you won't have to turn on the lights, so you'll save again compared to just closing the curtains.

What solar shade materials are available?

There is a wide selection of options to fit your budget, energy needs, and home decor. Some solar shades are as simple as a film you apply to your windows.

Others are made of cloth or a fiber mesh, while a similar and also great eco-friendly option is bamboo, which may not qualify as "true" solar shades due to larger gaps but can be found in various opacities from blackout to seethrough. The more tightly woven the fibers are in any option, the more opaque the shades, allowing for many different levels of transparency.

