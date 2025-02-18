Resident mulls benefits of unusual lifestyle after moving to new city: 'I'm leaning towards selling mine'

"You absolutely do not need [one]."

Are you on the fence about owning a car? Where you live can make or break the lifestyle you choose.

One Redditor who was on the verge of moving to Washington, D.C., reached out to the city's subreddit for help making the car-or-no-car decision.

"I lived near DC through grad school and am very familiar with the metro and other public transportation," they wrote in their post. "If you live in DC, would you own a car? I'm leaning towards selling mine."

Over 200 comments later, the original poster seemed sold on a stress-free, wallet-friendly life that keeps the planet cooler, too.

As longtime residents of D.C. attested, there are many ways to make living in the city work without a set of wheels. There's a public metro rail and bus system, and some even thrive with just a bike or their own two feet.

One of the poster's main concerns was grocery shopping. How could they stock up on everything for the week without a car to transport their haul?

Residents who had experienced that dilemma weighed in, citing the ease of doing smaller shops more frequently that can fit into a backpack or grocery cart. This shopping habit also helped them cut down on food waste and get more regular exercise. Others suggested using grocery delivery apps like Instacart.

For more specific car needs — a furniture pickup or taking a road trip, for example — many recommended using a rental service in the area, such as ZipCar or Enterprise. That way, the OP could use a vehicle when necessary while still getting the relief of living without a car. That means no parking stress, no auto shop errands, and — best of all — no gas bills.

Still, many large cities have been designed with cars at the center, making it difficult to fathom giving one up. Yet the public forum has spoken: You can be car-free in D.C.

"I live in Dupont and haven't owned a car in like 10 years," one commenter wrote.

"There are a lot of great ways to get you and your stuff from A to B in this city," another advised.

"You absolutely do not need a car to live comfortably in DC," a third said. "Not having one is a tremendous reduction in anxiety and stress, both mental and financial."

