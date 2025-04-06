Resident shares disturbing image of nightmare traffic outside neighborhood: 'I can only imagine the headache I'd get'

"Why would anyone even choose to use a car when it's that bad?"

One city resident shared a disturbing image of the traffic outside their neighborhood. The photo reveals an intersection where a mass of cars come together and create a highly congested area.

With the insane number of cars in one area, the image ultimately reveals many of the problems of car-centric cities.

According to the OP, this congestion is not just a nightmare for drivers; it's also a headache for pedestrians.

"Crossing the street is hell, and so is trying to drive there," wrote the OP. "There are no lane markings, or any kind of traffic regulations."

The image is from an injunction in the city of Giza, the third-largest city in Egypt.

Redditors were appalled by the amount of traffic and discussed the struggles of car-centric cities.

"​​I can only imagine the headache I'd get from all the fumes," responded one user.

"Why would anyone even choose to use a car when it's that bad?" asked another Redditor.

As this image shows, car-centric cities ultimately exacerbate congestion. When it's more difficult for residents to walk, bike, or even use public transit, the number of cars on the road increases, which in turn worsens traffic.

Across the globe, residents have vented their frustrations about living in car-centric cities. Navigating areas without bike lanes and trying to cross densely populated roads can be both stressful and dangerous.

Conversely, walkable cities not only allow residents to feel safe but also encourage healthier forms of transportation. Walking or biking promotes daily physical activity. Switching to alternative forms of transportation is also a great way to save money. By riding public transit or biking, you can save money on gas and car maintenance.

Plus, you'll be helping the environment by reducing the amount of harmful fumes entering the atmosphere and improving air quality.

Redditors continued to comment on the shocking image.

"For a second, I thought this was a picture of a landfill," wrote one user.

"That looks so gross," commented another Redditor.

