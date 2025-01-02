Resident sparks heated debate with before-and-after photos of controversial city project: 'It was much nicer before'

A Redditor posted before-and-after photos of a street in Maryland showing how the green, quaint street turned into a car-centric spot with little room for pedestrians and trees.

The poster captioned the photos, "Before and after. Destruction of nature and pedestrian street in Salisbury, Maryland." The first photo shows a narrow, one-way street lined with flourishing trees and bushes. The second starkly contrasts with a wide street, added parking, and barely-there plants.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

This redesign is tragic on many counts. The beautiful, mature trees that had possibly been there for decades were removed, probably killing them. The charming street had a cozy vibe. Now, it feels like a typical urban space with no soul.

Beyond the aesthetics, the redesign also means more room for honking cars, dangerous traffic, and loud engines. The sidewalks look cut in half to accommodate street parking and a bike lane, which was a positive addition but came at the cost of the lovely trees.

This type of layout means less greenery, more car pollution, and cramped sidewalks. It prioritizes cars over pedestrians, which only leads to more harmful pollution.

The reason for this drastic renovation is unknown. It could've been necessary for sewage work, as one commenter noted, or other essential utility services that aren't depicted. However, that doesn't soothe the anger many feel about this destruction.

People in the comments were divided. Some argued the renovations could be positive. For example, they said the new layout could make the street more accessible. However, the slimmer sidewalks go against that theory.

Some also pointed out that they planted new trees. But a commenter noted, "Those trees are practically paved over with no visible root flares," explaining they had a low "chance at reaching maturity."

Other frustrated commenters called out all the issues. One said, "Tiny sidewalks, double row of parking, s***** bike lane. … It was much nicer before."

There were likely ways to make necessary renovations without destroying the trees and deprioritizing pedestrians. One Redditor speculated why this was the final layout: "Sometimes people take the 'easy way', especially when they are not held accountable for the ecological consequences."

