Homeowner floored after a government program shaved their monthly electricity costs by nearly $500: 'In the summer … I don't have any bills'

Residents in Massachusetts are experiencing significant savings through a government-funded home electrification program. Canary Media shared the stories of numerous homeowners in Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard who switched to heat pumps and solar energy.

The pilot program, Cape and Vineyard Electrification Offering, enabled low-income residents to make eco-friendly home upgrades, providing solar panels to 55 participants and heat pumps to 45 of them. Depending on their income levels, the participants received the panels and heat pumps for little to no cost.

Participants reported feeling satisfied with the changes and noted significant energy savings.

"My costs are drastically lower," homeowner Judy Welch, who lives in Chatham, Cape Cod, told Canary Media. ​"In the summer now, I don't have any bills, and I have the air conditioning on the whole time."





Prior to switching to solar energy and a heat pump, Canary Media reported that Welch paid approximately $500 per month for electric baseboard heating. However, now, her energy bills during the winter months have "dropped to nearly zero thanks to the solar-powered heat pumps."

If the initial costs of purchasing solar panels aren't in your budget, there are still many other options for going solar. For example, leasing panels is a great way to avoid the upfront investment of buying a solar system. Leasing programs, such as Palmetto's LightReach program, offer plans with no money down, allowing users to lock in low energy rates and avoid fluctuating energy prices.

After you install solar energy for your home, you can maximize your savings by electrifying your appliances. One way to do this is to switch to an energy-efficient heat pump.

