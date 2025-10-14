Shopper frustrated after opening Halloween candy package: 'Dumb and wasteful'

As time goes on, plastic packaging is becoming more and more of a problem. Not only is more of it being used, often unnecessarily, but the design is getting worse for consumers.

One shopper posted a series of photos to show how a company had deliberately designed a candy package to cheat the buyer.

What's happening?

The original poster shared their story in a subreddit dedicated to examples of malicious design.

"This Candy Coffin Design that is raised to hold less candy," they said in the title of the post.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos show a coffin-shaped package of Halloween-themed, pumpkin-shaped sour candy. From the top, the package looks normal, but photos from different angles reveal that the bottom of the package is raised to create an indentation that fills up most of the inside. There is less candy than there seems to be at first glance; in fact, there is barely any at all.

"At least it's clear so you can tell. Dumb and wasteful packaging design though," said a commenter.

Why is novelty candy packaging important?

"Shrinkflation" is an upsetting trend in which manufacturers cut costs and squeeze more money out of consumers by offering less and less of a product while still charging the same. Packages get smaller, or they come with empty space inside that wasn't there before. More and more brands are using these practices, leading consumers to spend more to stock their kitchens.

Meanwhile, this approach also wastes plastic to support the deception. A smaller container without the misleading indentation would use less material while holding the same amount. Not only is the manufacturer actually wasting money and driving up the price of the item with the extra plastic, but it is also wasting resources and creating more pollution with the charade.

What can companies do about this?

Transparency is the best policy, so packaging with honest, easy-to-see sizing would be the ideal approach. Eliminating plastic wherever possible and substituting eco-friendly materials like paper and biodegradable plastic alternatives would also go a long way to reducing the brand's impact.

What can individuals do about excessive plastic packaging?

Wherever possible, choose product options with less packaging and more eco-friendly packaging materials. For example, when it comes to candy, you can buy bulk candy that has less packaging per piece. Also, avoid novelty products that tend to be overpriced and come with unnecessary extra plastic decorations that will end up in the trash.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



