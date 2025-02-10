Woman shares genius hack for empty candle jars: 'This is so cool'

Candles are a cozy home essential, but once they burn out, their jars often end up in the trash. Instead of tossing them, one TikToker has found a simple and satisfying way to clean out old candle jars and give them new life.

The scoop

Marissa (@worthnotwaste) shared an easy method to repurpose empty candle jars, recommending that people choose jars with designs they love to make them more likely to reuse them.

In a TikTok video captioned "Favorite lil zero waste hack," Marissa walks viewers through the process step-by-step.

First, burn the candle until the wick is fully used up before starting the cleaning process. Then, boil water and pour it into the empty jar to help melt the wax so that it can rise to the top. Next, wait a few hours for the wax to harden on its own, or speed things up by putting the jar in the fridge. Once the wax has solidified, remove it — Marissa notes that it can be used in a wax warmer.

"The rest easily comes out with hot water and a dish brush," she said in the video.

How it's working

Repurposing old candle jars extends the life of both the candle wax and the jar, which in turn saves money. Instead of spending extra on wax melts or new storage containers, this simple trick lets candle lovers get more use out of something they already own.

Reusing candle jars also keeps unnecessary waste out of landfills, where glass can take up to one million years to break down naturally, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Even when recycled, glass can often be contaminated or improperly sorted, preventing it from being processed correctly.

Plus, repurposing everyday items like candle jars is just one way people can reduce waste at home. Many companies are also stepping up to offer sustainable alternatives, such as refillable candles that eliminate waste altogether. Pott Candles, a brand that commented on Marissa's TikTok, makes reusable candle jars that can be refilled with custom wax inserts, allowing customers to enjoy their candles indefinitely.

Similarly, organizations like ThredUp and GotSneakers help consumers extend the life of their clothing and shoes through resale and recycling programs. Small actions like this, whether repurposing jars or donating old clothes, add up to a significant impact on waste reduction, especially when paired with a better understanding of how to recycle everyday household items more effectively.

What people are saying

"This is so cool!! Thanks for the tips!" one commenter wrote.

Another user suggested an alternative approach: "I do this too! Or save the wax and make a new candle!"

Pott Candles added: "Our candles are made to be refilled with our custom-made refills! Perfect if you love candles but don't like waste."

Keeping glass out of landfills, saving money, and making the most of every last drop of wax, is a creative and delicious-smelling way to take individual action to help lower rising global temperatures — all while making sustainable habits easier to incorporate into daily life.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





