Scientists link indoor gas to skyrocketing cancer rates in alarming new report: 'We urgently need to address this'

No areas of the country are free from exposure, and people are encouraged to test their homes.

Almost 18% of Canadians are living with high levels of dangerous radon gas in their homes, according to a new report.

What's happening?

According to the 2024 Cross-Canada Survey of Radon Exposure in the Residential Buildings of Urban and Rural Communities, 10.3 million Canadians are living in homes with unsafe levels of radon, a cancer-causing gas. Phys.org reported on the study, adding that indoor radon levels in Canadian homes have more than doubled since 2012.

"Alarmingly, this report concludes that Canadians are among the most highly radon-exposed people on Earth, and that means we urgently need to address this to avoid a future of prevalent but otherwise avoidable lung cancers," said Aaron Goodarzi, one of the report's authors and professor at the Cumming School of Medicine, and Canada Research Chair for Radiation Exposure Disease, per Phys.org.

Why is this report concerning?

The Prevent Cancer Foundation explains that radon is a naturally occurring gas that can seep up into your home from the soil underneath as the element uranium decays.

Exposure to high levels of radon can lead to lung cancer, according to Health Canada, which adds that this gas is the number one cause of this disease among non-smokers. Canada has one of the highest rates of lung cancer in the world, and 40% of cases are of a non-tobacco origin, Goodarzi told Phys.org.

Lung cancer causes symptoms like shortness of breath, fluid in the chest, coughing up blood, and pain, according to the Mayo Clinic. The organization adds that the cancer can also spread to other parts of the body like the brain and bones — by the time this happens, the cancer is generally incurable.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Meanwhile, radon isn't the only toxin invading our living spaces. For instance, gas stoves release dangerous gases like nitrogen dioxide and methane. One study found that these appliances contribute to about 19,000 adult deaths each year in the U.S.

What's being done about radon exposure?

According to Phys.org, no areas of Canada are free from radon exposure, and people are encouraged to test their homes. However, the problem is not limited to Canada. For instance, about one out of every 15 homes in the United States is estimated to have elevated radon levels, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends using a vent pipe system and fan to help mitigate radon levels inside your home. This technique pulls the gas from beneath the house and vents it to the outside. The agency adds that this system is most effective if foundation cracks and other openings are sealed.

🗣️ Do you worry about the quality of the air inside your home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

You also can fight back against other forms of indoor pollution by switching to electric appliances. For instance, electric and induction stoves produce no pollution and can save you money on your energy bills. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, induction stoves are up to three times more efficient than gas stoves, and up to 10% more efficient than conventional smooth top electric ranges.









Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.