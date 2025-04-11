  • Home Home

Government officials announce ambitious plan to deploy millions of next-gen HVACs — here's how it'll slash homeowners' bills

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: iStock

California has unveiled a road map that'll boost heat pump installations across the state, Canary Media reported.

The California Heat Pump Partnership announced the nation's first statewide blueprint to help reach Gov. Gavin Newsom's goal of installing 6 million heat pumps by 2030.

The plan brings together government agencies, manufacturers, retailers, utilities, and other partners to tackle a critical home upgrade that saves money while cutting pollution. So far, about 1.9 million heat pumps have been installed in the state, but without this new push, it would miss its target by 2 million units.

The blueprint includes several smart steps to make heat pumps more accessible. A "heat pump week" with hands-on experiences launches next spring. Low-interest loans through programs such as GoGreen Home will help with upfront costs. Point-of-sale rebates and streamlined permits make installations easier. The plan even creates a workforce council to make sure contractors are on board.

"We hope it serves as a national model," said Terra Weeks, director of the partnership.

The plan recognizes that certain areas are ready for early adoption. Bay Area residents must start replacing gas equipment with zero-emission alternatives by 2027, and people in hotter inland regions stand to save more on cooling costs.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"We need to be designing regulations and programs with contractors so that they work for contractors," Weeks said. "And if we make it easy and profitable for contractors, we win."

California remains committed to its clean-air future despite federal funding that's on hold. "While the step back from the federal government on funding programs is regrettable," Weeks said, "leadership states like California will find ways to help people make the right choice to buy heat pumps."

Heat pumps offer enormous advantages for families and our planet. Heating makes up a substantial portion of your home's energy bills. Upgrading your heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system is one of the best ways to lower those bills while helping the planet. Heat pumps are far more energy- and cost-efficient than traditional HVAC.

While finding the right HVAC installer can be complicated, there are tools to help you land an efficient system at a reasonable price. There are a lot of quality options on the market, but Mitsubishi has a great reputation not just for its products but for its site's ability to connect you with trained professionals in its trusted network.

The Inflation Reduction Act provides substantial incentives for heat pump installations that could save homeowners thousands of dollars. These incentives may not be available forever, as President Donald Trump has said he wants to eliminate these subsidies to reduce federal spending. (This would require Congress' approval.) Acting sooner rather than later could mean the difference between receiving significant financial support for your upgrade or paying full price.

