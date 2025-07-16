  • Home Home

Off-grid cabin owner reveals surveillance setup that keeps remote property secure: 'Love it'

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: TikTok

Colorado off-grid enthusiast Cabin Dad (@cabin.dad) took TikTok followers on a tour of his security camera setup.

"We're two miles from the last maintained county road," he said. "So, the question is, 'How do you provide security for your compound?'"

He detailed how he has a wireless network with sufficient range for his whole property. A Starlink satellite dish acts as the hub, and scattered throughout the property are cameras and motion sensors that connect to it and send him alerts as needed.

He has also been in contact with local law enforcement so it's aware of where the home is located and that it would require high-clearance vehicles to reach.

Though they're a lot of work, off-grid homes allow people to connect with nature and build a lifestyle that does not depend on an unsustainable global supply chain.

Cabin Dad's security cameras rely on solar power, as do many off-grid homes. With enough energy storage, solar can keep a home that is disconnected from the grid running.

Cabin Dad finished his video by suggesting that the isolation created the need to be ready to shoot trespassers. Commenters were bewildered by the need for such extreme security.

"What are you doing that needs security?" one asked.

Others were all-in.

"I love it," someone else said.

