Off-grid cabin owner reveals surveillance setup that keeps remote property secure: 'Love it'

He has also been in contact with local law enforcement.

Colorado off-grid enthusiast Cabin Dad (@cabin.dad) took TikTok followers on a tour of his security camera setup.

"We're two miles from the last maintained county road," he said. "So, the question is, 'How do you provide security for your compound?'"

He detailed how he has a wireless network with sufficient range for his whole property. A Starlink satellite dish acts as the hub, and scattered throughout the property are cameras and motion sensors that connect to it and send him alerts as needed.

He has also been in contact with local law enforcement so it's aware of where the home is located and that it would require high-clearance vehicles to reach.

Though they're a lot of work, off-grid homes allow people to connect with nature and build a lifestyle that does not depend on an unsustainable global supply chain.

Cabin Dad's security cameras rely on solar power, as do many off-grid homes. With enough energy storage, solar can keep a home that is disconnected from the grid running.

Even on the grid, solar power lets you feed excess power back to your utility provider and earn credit for cloudier months. If you're interested in getting solar panels installed on or off the grid, EnergySage has a free online tool that connects homeowners to vetted local experts. These installers can save you up to $10,000 on costs, provided incentives are still available.

Cabin Dad finished his video by suggesting that the isolation created the need to be ready to shoot trespassers. Commenters were bewildered by the need for such extreme security.

"What are you doing that needs security?" one asked.

Others were all-in.

"I love it," someone else said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



