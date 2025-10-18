Gardener sparks heated debate with photo of seemingly harmless scene: 'It has been banned'

One gardener inspired spirited debate over the invasive butterfly bush they have kept in their yard, despite understanding the risks.

On Reddit, the gardener admitted that they have not removed the bush because pollinators love drinking the plant's nectar. They shared a photo of a monarch butterfly perched on the white flowers to r/gardening.

"I know I'll get some hate for having this plant, but they like it a lot," the original poster wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Butterfly bushes are considered invasive species, meaning they reproduce quickly and outcompete native plants. While these flowers provide nectar to insects, they are not hospitable for critters to lay eggs on, according to the nonprofit Natural Lands.

Native plants are critical to a local ecosystem because they attract native wildlife and pollinators. Many creatures are not adapted to survive off of invasive plants.

Meanwhile, it's important to make your yard pollinator-friendly in order to help aid in plant reproduction and ensure your garden thrives. One way to do this is to rewild your yard with native plants as opposed to monocultural grass. This also saves homeowners money on utilities because native plant species require less water to maintain.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The OP received some criticism for keeping the problematic plant, although they claimed it was "sterile."

"It has been banned from being sold or planted in both Washington State and Oregon," one person warned.

"I pulled mine a decade ago and I do miss the visitors," another shared, along with a link to information about monarch-friendly native milkweed seeds.

The OP said their butterfly bush does not spread and has not been aggressive. They emphasized that they have removed other aggressive plants from their garden in the past. The Reddit user also shared that they have many native plants that are good for pollinators to reproduce in.

"Monarchs don't lay eggs that are not a favored host plant," OP said in a comment. "They wouldn't lay eggs on a butterfly bush. Regardless, there is also milkweed nearby for them as well."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.