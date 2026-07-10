Got leggy tomatoes? Bury the stems sideways, and they may grow back stronger

Tomato stems can produce additional roots from leaf nodes once those sections are buried.

Even badly stretched tomato plants can often be saved. A simple way to help them recover is to set them into the ground on their sides rather than planting them upright.

Covering a longer portion of the stem with soil can prompt a weak tomato plant to develop a much larger root system and become sturdier.

What's happening?

Gardeners are sharing a method for leggy tomatoes that involves placing the plant in a shallow trench, with most of the stem buried, rather than lowering it straight into a planting hole.

In Homes & Gardens, Drew Swainston recommends the method for tomatoes that have become stretched out by heat, low light, or other growing setbacks.

"Planting tomatoes in a trench is an ideal solution if your plants have gotten a bit leggy, which happens regularly due to high temperatures or a lack of sunlight," Swainston said.

Tomato stems can produce additional roots from leaf nodes once those sections are buried.

Swainston explained: "Planting them sideways into a trench takes advantage of a clever trait tomatoes have: growing extra roots along the stem. A stronger overall root system means the plant can take in more water and nutrients, and you'll get a sturdier and more drought-tolerant plant."

To try it, gardeners remove most of the leaves from the lower stem, dig a trench about 4 to 6 inches deep in nutrient-rich compost, lay the plant sideways, and angle the top growth upward so the leaves stay above the soil.

With watering and support, roots may begin developing within a week or two.

Why does it matter?

A spindly tomato plant does not just look fragile. It may also struggle to absorb sufficient water and nutrients as temperatures rise, making it harder for the plant to remain healthy and productive.

A larger root system can help the plant better withstand hot spells and keep producing.

Growing your own tomatoes can help reduce grocery costs, especially when produce prices rise, and many gardeners find that homegrown tomatoes taste much better than store-bought ones picked before peak ripeness.

Gardening can also support mental and physical health by getting people outdoors, moving, and engaged in a hands-on activity that many find calming and rewarding.

What can I do?

If your tomatoes are already looking leggy, they may still be salvageable.

Start by snipping off the leaves along the stem, leaving only the top growth. Then dig a shallow trench in rich soil and bury the stem horizontally, with the top of the plant sticking out above the ground.

After planting, water thoroughly and add a stake or other support so the exposed top can continue growing upward. From there, continue normal tomato care as the plant settles in and begins redirecting energy below the soil line.

Gardeners will also want to keep pruning suckers — those side shoots that Homes & Gardens says appear between the main stem and branches — so the plant can focus more on fruit production. Homes & Gardens also suggests a high-potash tomato feed to support flowering and yield.

As Swainston put it, "Don't worry about the stem curving or bending; the plant will quickly find its way and start growing upwards towards the sun after planting."

He added, "Sideways planting buries a large portion of the stem, and the tomato plant will respond to that by growing lots of roots along the buried section."

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